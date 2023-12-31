The winners of the “Best Places to Work for in Tunisia 2023” program have been revealed. The Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program, covering Tunisia for the last 8 years, aims to recognize companies offering the best working environment and applying the highest standards of excellence in HR practices.

Mass Analytics obtained the first position followed by Armatis Tunisia, a subsidiary of the major player in customer interactions. AstraZeneca Tunisia, a subsidiary of the global pharmaceutical company, came in the third position. Global ENR, a company offering solutions around energy efficiency, obtained the fourth position. For this year, 80% of employees of certified companies in Tunisia declared that it is really good to work for their companies. Here are some trends from the 2023 survey:

80% of employees consider that they had a great onboarding experience

79% of employees are proud to say they work for their companies

“Being recognized for your excellence in human resources management is obviously a significant asset for various employers in Tunisia. The objective for several employers, beyond strengthening their employer brand, was to evaluate the employee experience both on the overall perception of the company and on the management style” stated Hamza Idrissi, manager of the program “Best Places to Work Tunisia »

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in Tunisia, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

About the Best Places to Work Program

Best Places to Work is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company’s attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

