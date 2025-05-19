Dubai, UAE – Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has launched its next-generation API Marketplace, a dynamic platform designed to empower corporate clients, developers and fintechs with seamless access to Mashreq’s suite of APIs. The Application Programming Interface (API) is a technical code that connects and allows seamless data exchange between different systems. They are transforming how corporates manage payments, receivables and liquidity, providing real time visibility on their cash positions and payments.

“The API Marketplace is a key pillar in our broader digital strategy.” said Joel Van Dusen, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Group at Mashreq. “At Mashreq, we are committed to driving the future of open banking and digital transformation through APIs. Our new API Marketplace is not just a technology platform —it’s a strategic enabler that allows our clients and partners to co-create, innovate, and scale faster than ever before.”

The platform introduces several groundbreaking features, including automated developer registration, real-world case studies, and a flexible subscription model— aimed at fostering innovation through a more agile and collaborative digital ecosystem.

Mashreq’s API Marketplace comes at a time when API adoption is experiencing exponential growth in the UAE and the Central Bank has been actively promoting open finance through initiatives like the Open Finance Framework, encouraging banks to adopt API standards and collaborate with fintechs to innovate new business solutions.

“The launch or API Marketplace marks a significant milestone in our digital journey,” said Vivek Batra, Global Head of Global Transaction Banking (GTB) at Mashreq. “It is designed with a developer-first mindset, offering intuitive tools, sandbox environments, and comprehensive documentation. It enables us to extend our services beyond traditional channels and integrate seamlessly into the digital journeys of our customers, exploring new ideas, partnerships, and new business models. By simplifying access and offering real-world use cases, we are making it easier for developers and businesses to build the next generation of financial solutions.”

With this launch, Mashreq continues to reinforce its position as a digital pioneer in the region, offering clients and partners the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly connected world.

Mashreq is more than half a century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq has pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centers of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers. Mashreq has been recognized as the fastest-growing Middle East brand, by Banking 500 rankings for 2024 by Brand Finance.

