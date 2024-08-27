Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, is proud to unveil the launch of its groundbreaking Graduate Programme, 'Pathfinders'. This new programme offers a unique and customized training & growth journey, designed to meet the different needs of the bank's various business units while harmonizing with the career aspirations of graduates.

'Pathfinders' presents a specialized, targeted approach to different facets of the bank's operations, committed to offering Emirati fresh graduates a superior and focused learning environment.

Commenting on the initiative, Elham Ahmed, Head of Nationalisation & Local Talent, Mashreq said, "As banking and technology continue to evolve, we are committed to teaching our employees the dynamic skills necessary to adapt and thrive in this ever-changing landscape. Pathfinders represents a significant step forward for Mashreq's graduate recruitment. We believe that targeted, industry-specific training is the key to nurturing talent and preparing our future leaders. By investing in the education and upskilling of the new generation, we empower them to reach their full potential. This programme is designed to equip graduates with the skills, knowledge, and hands-on experience they require to excel in their respective fields. Through comprehensive training and development, we aim to create a pipeline of skilled professionals who will drive innovation and success at Mashreq."

The programme is designed to provide specialized and technical training catered towards the support functions at Mashreq such as Retail Banking, Audit, Compliance, Technology, Legal, Operations, Risk Management and Customer Experience & Conduct groups.

The selected candidates will also benefit from the Ethraa training programme in collaboration with Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) - which provides a bespoke learning experience, including certifications from globally renowned learning institutions, soft skills courses, mentoring, and coaching. Graduates will also receive a bespoke Individual Development Plan that will ensure a smooth on-the-job learning journey.

The programme will kick-off in September with candidates joining Ethraa shortly after, followed by an on-the-job training within their respective business units.

With this programme, Mashreq reaffirms its commitment to investing in the learning and development of its future leaders, ensuring that they are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their careers and contribute to the bank's continued success.

Prospective candidates are invited to submit a 1-minute video to nationalisation@mashreq.com, wherein they can articulate their desire to participate in our programs. The video should encompass their, educational history and future career aspirations.

-Ends-

About Mashreq

Mashreq is almost a half-century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centres of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers. Mashreq has been recognized as the fastest-growing Middle East brand, by Banking 500 rankings for 2024 by Brand Finance.

Find your way to Rise Every Day at: www.Mashreq.com/RiseEveryDay

For media inquiries, please write to: media@mashreq.com