Modena:– Maserati is thrilled to introduce its first Fuoriserie Essentials, a refined collection of cars curated by select tastemakers and friends of the Trident. The first collection has been designed by style pioneer and global brand ambassador David Beckham, aiming to inspire car lovers to express their own bespoke vision of the ultimate Italian luxury sports car.

Inspired by his fascination for Maserati classic cars and conceived as an extension of his Savile Row sartorial wardrobe, David Beckham designed his Fuoriserie DB Essentials collection with two distinctive car configurations that express his contemporary re-interpretation on some of the Trident’s most timeless icons.

Captivated by the 1967 classy Maserati Ghibli coupé, Beckham selected a ‘Night Interaction’ blue for the exteriors of his first DB Essentials matching it with a tan shade for the leather interiors. For his second configuration, he paid tribute to the 1986 Maserati Quattroporte Royale, only produced in 51 units, and chose an exterior paint of a ‘Verde Royale’ (dark green) hue with warm brown leather upholstery inside. An exclusive metal plate celebrating the collaboration between Maserati and David Beckham is applied to the central tunnel between the front seats or between the two headrests.

“Fuoriserie means “custom-built” in Italian, and our Trident’s customization program is conceived to create singular experiences for our clients. Our wish here is for them to express their personality and passion by creating their very own Maserati. Just like David, everyone can choose from a wide range of personalization features from our Fuoriserie Corse collection, inspired by Maserati’s glorious racing heritage, and from our Fuoriserie Futura collection, dedicated to lovers of technology and new materials,” said Klaus Busse, Head of Design of Maserati.

Both Fuoriserie DB Essentials configurations are now available upon request on the MC20 super sports car, combining performance, sportiness and luxury to its racing soul, and the new ‘everyday exceptional’ SUV Grecale, striking the right balance between versatility, elegance and performance.

-Ends-

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognisable for their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a benchmark for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety, currently available in more than 70 markets internationally. The ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante – the first SUV made by Maserati, and the Grecale, the all-new “everyday exceptional” SUV, all models characterised by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. A range equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains – available for Ghibli, Grecale and Levante – V6 petrol and V8 petrol, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident Brand, now completed with the Grecale Folgore, Maserati’s first full-electric SUV. The top of the range is made up of the MC20 super sports car and the MC20 Cielo spyder, powered by the ground-breaking 100% Maserati Nettuno V6 engine, , which incorporates F1-derived technologies into the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. The new GranTurismo is available with both the high-performance V6 petrol engine, derived from the Nettuno, and a 100% electric version: the GranTurismo Folgore, the first car in the Modena-based brand’s history to adopt this solution. By 2025, all Maserati models will also be available in a full-electric version, and the entire Maserati range will run on electricity alone by 2030.

For further information:

MASERATI

Maria Conti – Chief Communication Officer, Maserati – maria.conti@maserati.com

Mario Panzarino – Global Lifestyle Communication Manager – mario.panzarino@maserati.com