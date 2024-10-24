Modena: From 24 to 27 October, Maserati will be taking part in the 41st “Auto e Moto d'Epoca” in Bologna, the biggest trade fair and market for cars and spare parts in Europe for classic vehicles.

In such a significant environment focusing on the most beautiful historic cars of all time, the House of the Trident is exhibiting two convertibles from different eras, one vintage and another from the current range, united by the same ability to combine the high performance typical of a sports car with comfort suitable for long distances, according to the iconic concept of grand touring.

The two masterpieces on display on the Maserati stand (Hall 31) are a Ghibli Spyder 4.7 and a brand-new Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo, emphasising the unbreakable bond between the brand’s past and present.

During the Bologna event, Maserati’s presence in the pavilion dedicated to the Motor Valley underlines how Modena is the beating heart of the brand and results in an opportunity to tell the story of the work done by the Maserati Classiche Programme.

The Classiche department of the House of the Trident protects and promotes the preservation and originality of its automotive heritage with an exclusive assistance service, especially for the brand's customers and collectors, which now also includes a process to certify authenticity.

The Certification process is ruled on by a committee of experts and is offered for Maserati cars from more than 20 years ago plus the special series, including those from the recent past such as the MC12 and the Quattroporte limited editions. The programme also includes the option of maintenance for the car, plus an on-demand Car Detailing service, performed in-house.

Alongside collectors and customers, the programme provides a service to support the preservation of the cars and the restoration of every detail to match the original. A dedicated service plan offers owners of Classiche, Youngtimer and Speciali cars follow-up in the various stages of the maintenance or restoration work done. The main tasks of Maserati Classiche also include the manufacture of spare parts no longer available on the market, following indications taken from the original designs. The process uses the best technology there is to improve the reliability and functionality of the components, with no changes to their aesthetic appearance.

To round off its participation in Auto e Moto d'Epoca 2024, Maserati is also featured at the it.Motor1.com and it.Motorsport.com stand in Hall 31, where an MC12 Versione Corse is on display to celebrate “the art of the V12”.

Auto e Moto d'Epoca 2024: cars on display.

Maserati Ghibli Spyder (1969 – 1972)

In 1966, plans were made for a new grand tourer, to emphasise the concept of Maserati’s sporting tradition. The Ghibli, which takes its name from a desert wind, retained from other grand tourers of the time a marked assertiveness in its lines and managed to maintain understatement in its design and an elegant, refined style. With a weight of over 1300 kg, Ghibli reached and exceeded a top speed of 260 km/h. In 1969, the coupé was joined by the spyder version.

The enthusiasm the Ghibli generated among the public and critics at the 1966 Turin Motor Show soon became a rapid commercial success. The initial line of production was set at 100 units, then later at 400. In the end, 1,332 Ghiblis (Coupé and Spyder) were produced.

New Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo (2024)

Unveiled in early 2024, the Maserati GranCabrio is the Trident’s new convertible, dedicated to fans of driving and featuring comfort and style.

Following in the footsteps of the Maserati GranTurismo, the open-top version combines luxury with performance and driving comfort with sportiness. With a fabric roof that does not take up too much space when stored in the boot, the GranCabrio is an authentic four-seater that lets you share the thrill of a journey in a unique car, a symbol of Italian elegance, combined with the technology that a current Maserati can offer in all its forms.

The model on display in Bologna during Auto Moto d'Epoca 2024 is a GranCabrio Trofeo. powered by the high-performance 550-hp V6 Nettuno twin-turbo engine and features a matte Maratea grey body colour, with contrasting red interiors to enhance its sporty attitude.

Maserati MC12 Versione Corse (2006)

Developed in 2006 and based on its racing sibling, it was designed for exclusive non-competitive use on the track and produced in a limited series (only 12 customer units and three prototypes): with its extraordinary 755-hp V12 engine, it epitomised a car that has written unforgettable chapters in the history of motorsport.



Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognizable for their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology, and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a benchmark for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance, and safety, currently available in more than 70 markets internationally. Maserati line-up includes the Grecale, the “everyday exceptional” SUV, the GranTurismo, the iconic Italian grand tourer, and the GranCabrio, the new convertible of the Trident; all models characterized by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. A range equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains – available for Grecale – and V6 petrol, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident brand. The top of the range is made up of the MC20 super sports car and the MC20 Cielo spyder, powered by the ground-breaking 100% Maserati Nettuno V6 engine, which incorporates F1-derived technologies into the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. The GranTurismo is available with both the high-performance V6 petrol engine, derived from the Nettuno, and a 100% electric version: the GranTurismo Folgore, the first car in the Modena-based brand’s history to adopt this solution. Today the full-electric range includes also the Grecale Folgore, Maserati’s first full-electric SUV, and the latest addition, GranCabrio Folgore. By 2025, all Maserati models will also be available in a full-electric version, and the entire Maserati range will run on electricity alone by 2028.

For further information:

MASERATI

Davide Kluzer – Product Communication Responsible, Maserati – davide.kluzer@maserati.com