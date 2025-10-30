Abu Dhabi, UAE: Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi, has announced the strategic expansion of its commercial leadership team with two senior appointments: Teodora Tasic as Director of Sales and Jennifer Belz as Director of PR & Marketing. These appointments reinforce the hotel’s commitment to commercial excellence and strategic contribution to Abu Dhabi’s growing hospitality, business tourism, and MICE sectors.

The new leadership structure combines deep local market insight with global brand-building expertise.

Teodora brings extensive experience from iconic Abu Dhabi properties, including The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, and Aloft Abu Dhabi, applying a strategic and client-centric approach to unlock revenue opportunities across corporate, government, and MICE segments.

Jennifer joins from Germany, where she honed her expertise in brand strategy, digital innovation, and creative storytelling for luxury and lifestyle destinations, bringing a fresh international perspective to the hotel’s marketing and communications strategy.

Together, their complementary strengths in strategic planning, commercial execution, and people-first leadership will be pivotal in enhancing Marriott Al Forsan’s market positioning, driving revenue growth, and delivering elevated guest experiences.

“Strengthening our commercial leadership is central to our strategy of driving sustainable growth and supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision for world-class hospitality,” said Catalina Silvana Susan, General Manager, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi. “Teodora’s deep understanding of the local landscape, combined with Jennifer’s international perspective and innovative marketing approach, creates a powerful synergy. Their leadership will directly contribute to expanding strategic partnerships, increasing market share, and enhancing the hotel’s brand reputation, while supporting the capital’s broader tourism and economic objectives. We look forward to achieving new milestones together.”