Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced the launch of its newest service, Margin Trading, a service offered to clients who seek to optimize their returns through leverage. The launch of this new service falls in line with the company’s continuous commitment to offering new services and products to its clients, while contributing to the enrichment of the Kuwait stock market. Furthermore, the tool is a culmination of a series of developments initiated by Markaz. This builds on Markaz’s successful track record and leadership in the financial services sector, the long years of experience in the Kuwaiti market, and its deep knowledge of the markets.

To benefit from the services, clients can open the Margin Trading portfolio either by transferring funds or by transferring owned stocks to the portfolio, where Markaz then finances the client appropriately. The portfolio is managed by the client, for trading in shares of a group of approved companies listed on Boursa Kuwait.

Markaz provides appropriate channels of communication with a specialized team in the buy and sell of shares, to ensure that client requests are addressed and catered to in a seamless manner, and provided with the necessary support when needed, in addition to the various integrated services provided by Markaz to its clients.

Commenting on the launch of the service, Fahad S. Al-Rushaid, Vice President, MENA Equities at Markaz, said: “At Markaz, we continuously seek to cater to our clients’ various needs, and with the launch of Margin Trading, the company caters to a new segment of clients looking to optimize their trading profits.”

“Enriching the Kuwaiti capital market and the development of new investment tools are two key success factors attributed to the significant role played by the Capital Markets Authority, the Central Bank of Kuwait and Boursa Kuwait, through their continuous encouragement of financial institutions to provide new services to their clients. In alignment with this encouraging business environment, Markaz will also launch other investment products and services in the near future, to further expand on its offerings”, he added.

Moreover, Markaz launched a set of portfolios, including the "Opportunistic Portfolio", which aims to invest in potential stocks, representing an opportunity based on a conviction by the portfolio management team of the potential of the selected investments. The second type of new investment portfolios is the “Dividend-Yield Portfolios”, which are portfolios that invest in companies that have sustainable dividend growth strategy. In addition, Markaz has pioneered innovation over the years through developing new concepts resulting in creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics, and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first mutual fund in Kuwait), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait) and Forsa Financial Fund (the first and only options market maker in the GCC since 2005), all conceptualized, established and managed by Markaz.

-Ends-

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.16 billion as of 30 June 2022. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos S. Saad

Media & Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: ssaad@markaz.com