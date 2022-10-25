Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced the expansion of its Market Maker portfolio with the addition of two new companies, Arzan Financial Group for Financing and Investment and Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, reaching a total of nine companies benefiting from Markaz’s Market Maker services. These two new additions further solidify clients’ trust in Markaz as a credible Kuwaiti financial institution and its commitment to supporting the development of the Kuwaiti capital market.

The other seven company’s benefiting from Markaz’s Market Maker services to date include Boursa Kuwait Securities Company, Al Eid Food Co., Gulf Cable and Electrical Industries Company, Kuwait Real Estate Co., Combined Group Contracting co., Land United Real Estate Company and Rasiyat Holding Company.

Markaz’s role as a market maker will support Arzan Financial Group for Financing and Investment, and Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait in increasing trading volume on the companies’ shares and reinforce liquidity, and in turn, contribute to their growth and stability. Markaz will play a role in working towards creating a fair balance between bids and asks.

Moreover, Markaz’s market making services for its portfolio of clients contributed to 31% of total trades in the exchange for the third quarter of 2022, with a 99% recorded presence in daily trades, a testament to the company’s level of service excellence presented by the Markaz team, for the benefit of the beneficiaries.

Mr. Abdullatif Al-Adwani, Senior Market Maker, MENA Equity Manager at Markaz, said: “We take great pride in the trust Arzan Financial Group for Financing and Investment, and Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait have placed in the capabilities of the Markaz team, and in the team’s capacity as a market maker on their stocks. It also undoubtedly reaffirms Markaz’s successful track record in magnifying the value delivered to clients and investors alike.”

“We will continue to be fully committed to the highest international standards for market marker services, under the management of our highly qualified team of experts and specialists in the field of trading, as part of our ongoing efforts to contribute to the development of the Kuwaiti capital market”, Al-Adwani added.

Markaz boasts a team of experts and specialists in stock trading, who deploy the best systems to provide market making services in accordance with international best practices. Markaz’s role as market maker is based on its firm belief in the importance of this tool on the financial markets and the shares of listed companies. The market maker service aim to create a balance between supply and demand, bridge the gap between the buying and selling prices, and thus increase revenues for companies benefiting from these services. Market making can positively affect companies' borrowing costs, the value of their shares and their ability to trade at more appropriate prices. Market making services also support the overall development of the Kuwaiti economy by motivating companies to list their shares on the national stock exchange.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.16 billion as of 30 June 2022. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through developing new concepts resulting in creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics, and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait) and Forsa Financial Fund (the first and only options market maker in the GCC since 2005), all conceptualized, established and managed by Markaz. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997.

