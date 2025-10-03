Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the launch of its new mixed-use beach town destination, Marjan Beach. The development is set to attract billions in investments across lifestyle, real estate and hospitality and accelerate RAK Vision 2030. A transformational catalyst in RAK’s evolution as the region’s premier sustainable investment destination and tourism gateway, Marjan Beach will establish new benchmarks for waterfront living in the GCC.

This destination is strategically designed to deliver a seamless fusion of accessibility and livability, offering a luxury lifestyle for residents and visitors alike. Upon completion, the development will host 12,000 hotel keys and 22,000 residential units with an anticipated population of 74,000 residents and a workforce of 32,000. The mixed-use development is designed to accommodate up to 180,000 visitors annually, reflecting its dual role as a thriving residential community and a premier tourism destination. The project encompasses eight distinctly positioned neighbourhoods, set across 85 million sq. ft of total masterplan area, with a beach frontage of three kilometres and 6.5 million sq. ft of open green spaces, ensuring that nature and urban convenience exist in perfect balance.

Overlooking the Arabian Gulf and Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach is located in close proximity to notable developments such as Wynn Al Marjan Island, Al Hamra Village and the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone. The destination also enjoys easy access to the main highway, with ongoing roadworks enhancing connectivity to all parts of the country. Offering residences, hotels, offices, leisure hubs and an educational institution, the sustainable development is set to offer a wholesome lifestyle with a focus on people’s wellbeing.

