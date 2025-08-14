Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Marhaba Auctions, one of the leading platforms for used car auctions in the UAE, Marhaba Auctions has launched its largest-ever campaign this August with over 10,000+ used cars up for bidding — a record-breaking inventory & unbeatable prices by any other used car auction company in the UAE.

To mark the milestone, the company is offering AED 500,000 worth of rewards, including instant cashback offers, a Spin the Wheel promotion, and grand raffle draws open to all bidders.

Participants can join daily auctions in Dubai and Sharjah branches by visiting them and attending the auctions. Every participant automatically receives a raffle ticket, with no additional conditions.

Raffle Prizes This August:

Sharjah branches: Win a free used car

Dubai branch (Al Quoz): Win a cash prize of AED 20,000

Raffle draws will take place on the last day of the month at each location

The cashback offer applies to selected vehicles and can be won instantly after successful bidding, or Via the Spin the Wheel activation post-purchase

This promotion gives buyers across the UAE an exciting opportunity to buy used cars, with most vehicles verified by Tasjeel — ensuring transparency and peace of mind.

With 10,000+ used cars, major rewards, and daily action, we’re not just holding auctions — we’re transforming how UAE buys and sells used cars.

Explore available vehicles today at: www.marhabaauctions.com

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact

Kamran Chaudhary

Marhaba Auctions LLC

Email: info@marhabaauctions.com

Website: www.marhabaauctions.com