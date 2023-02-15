MARAKEZ brings Architecture and Civil Engineering students of the German University in Cairo (GUC) to visit District 5 and attend a live presentation delivered by Eng. Mohamed Badr, MARAKEZ Chief Technical Officer, on the technical methodologies of its developments.

CAIRO, Egypt— MARAKEZ, the leading Egyptian mixed-use developer collaborates with the German University in Cairo (GUC) and brings Architecture and Civil Engineering students to District Five, MARAKEZ’s flagship project East Cairo to gain invaluable experience from Eng. Mohamed Badr, MARAKEZ’s Chief Technical Officer.

The purpose of the visit is to provide students with an in-depth perspective of the construction and building process of MARAKEZ developments. The students will be able to familiarize themselves with the technical details and the different stages of the construction and building process, the projects’ deliverables, and the challenges involved in a real-world application of the theoretical knowledge they have gained throughout the course of their studies. Such a hands-on approach to learning modern building systems together with an expert presentation lesson given by Eng. Mohamed Badr, Chief Technical Officer on MARAKEZ projects will provide a practical foundation for the students to build on in the future, allowing them to make better use of their existing skills and knowledge.

Basil Ramzy, CEO of MARAKEZ, shared his thoughts on the educational collaboration, saying: "At MARAKEZ, we are proud to collaborate with the German University in Cairo, a well-respected academic institution known for producing highly capable graduates. Our collaboration is a reflection of our commitment to give back to the communities we serve and share our industry knowledge with the next generation. With the construction and development sector in need of skilled professionals, it is essential that we support the education and training of future employees. This collaboration with GUC is a step in that direction."

Professor Michael Eichner, Director of the Architecture and Urban Design Program at the German University in Cairo stated: “It is essential to increase the number of students trained in construction locally in order to create a more prosperous future for the inhabitants of Cairo. We are immensely grateful for MARAKEZ’s commitment to providing our future graduate professionals with the best practical experience in architecture and engineering, and this site visit is an excellent way to bridge the gap between theory and practice.”

Located in the New Katameya neighborhood, District Five is a mixed-use development that includes commercial, residential, and office spaces all in one place; it is one of the many ambitious developments undertaken by MARAKEZ that aims to raise the quality of living and working environments in Egypt by fully integrating the physical and functional to its property layouts. The award-winning destination prioritizes a community-based environment enforced by lush greenery, bike lanes, outdoor plazas, an office park, and a commercial mall that has a myriad of amenities and facilities for the entire family.

MARAKEZ manages to take commercial projects to the next level through connecting people and places —physically and socially— by creating memorable, enduring experiences.

Arriving to the Egyptian market only 8 years ago, Marakez has grown strongly, based on a track record of speedy quality execution for residential, commercial and office spaces.

From East Cairo to West Cairo, from secondary cities such as the Nile Delta or satellite cities such as Sixth of October, MARAKEZ brings significant depth and breadth of experience in commercial, retail, and residential real-estate including food and entertainment, while creating thousands of job opportunities for Egyptians; with high-potential residential and commercial real estate projects such as the Mall of Arabia, Mall of Tanta, Town Center, AEON, District Five under its name, MARAKEZ continues to expand its portfolio with more advanced investments that would generate long-term revenue both locally and regionally.

MARAKEZ is one of the largest mixed-use developers in Egypt with a portfolio of projects with one of the highest recurring revenue profiles in the country. Anchored by the flagship Mall of Arabia in West Cairo, MARAKEZ projects include the first residential towers in 6thOctober, AEON, as well as District 5 in New Katameya. which includes commercial, residential and offices spaces. This is in addition to Mall of Tanta which opened in 2019, Town Center in 2020 and Mall of Mansoura that is set to open soon.

The German University in Cairo, GUC, is an Egyptian Private University established in 2002 in cooperation with the State Universities of Ulm and Stuttgart, under the patronage of the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education, the Ministry of Science, Research and Arts, State of Baden- Württemberg, Germany, and supported by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Germany, The State University of Tübingen, The State University of Mannheim and the Academy of Fine Arts Leipzig. GUC is managed by a consortium of Germans and Egyptians with the vision of building a leading center of excellence in teaching and research that will effectively contribute to the general welfare nationally and internationally and endeavour the scientific, technical, economic and cultural cooperation between Egypt and Germany.

