Dubai, UAE — ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced its participation in GITEX Technology Week 2022. The event will be held from October 10-14, 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. ManageEngine will showcase its entire suite of IT management and security solutions for the Gulf Cooperation Council market at GITEX 2022 during which it will launch CloudSpend, its cloud observability and cost optimisation platform, for Azure.

"The future of how work will be accomplished in the context of business will be shaped by two significant recent trends: customers increasingly going digital-first and employees preferring to be remote-first. This calls for new work models and a fundamentally different approach to applying technology to drive business. At GITEX 2022, ManageEngine will showcase how it's becoming a platform of choice for technology leaders seeking to ensure optimal ROI from their technology investments to enable hybrid work environments," said Rajesh Ganesan, president of ManageEngine.

Marking its 20th anniversary this year, ManageEngine’s presence at GITEX, the region's largest tech event, will be bigger than ever before. The company will showcase its entire portfolio of over 60 paid products that can help businesses of all sizes manage their IT infrastructure, covering IT service management, operations management, security, Active Directory management, endpoint management and analytics.

CloudSpend for Azure To Be Launched

The company will also launch Cloudspend for Microsoft Azure at the event. Already available for AWS, the solution's business intelligence and smart forecasting capabilities have evolved to address the gap between capacity planning and cost optimisation for resources running in multi-cloud environments. In recent years, public cloud adoption has seen exponential growth with spending expected to reach $600 billion in 2023. ManageEngine CloudSpend targets the burgeoning costs of AWS and Azure adoption among public cloud providers.

“The Middle East is an important market for us and GITEX has proven to be a great platform in establishing the company’s presence in the region and connecting with a wider audience. ManageEngine highly values GITEX, and we expect our participation in the event this year will help reiterate our commitment to serve our customers better and forge stronger ties,” said Nirmal Kumar Manoharan, regional director, ManageEngine.

Other key products to be showcased include the recently launched SaaS version of Analytics Plus, the IT service management tool ServiceDesk Plus and the unified endpoint management tool Endpoint Central, the latter two being the most popular products among organisations in the region.

Senior Company Executives To Be Part of GITEX

Rajesh Ganesan will participate in a panel discussion on Combating Cyberwarfare: A Clear and Present Danger, scheduled between 12:35 and 1:15pm in Hall 1 on October 11, during which he will discuss the top five cyber warfare and cybersecurity threats to watch out for. In addition, Shailesh Davey, co-founder and vice president of engineering at Zoho Corporation, will share his insights on AI-enabled IT Management between 2 and 2:20pm at the Sheikh Rashid Hall on October 13.

Senior company executives and technology experts from ManageEngine will be available to meet with both existing and potential customers and guide them through their IT-related challenges. As a silver sponsor of GITEX 2022, ManageEngine will be exhibiting at Hall 7, stand C1.

-Ends-

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organisations—rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, India, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit manageengine.com, follow the company blog and get connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.