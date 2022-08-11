Company One of the Few Vendors to Be Acknowledged in Both Reports



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools. The company has also been acknowledged in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management.



Gartner assessed ManageEngine based on its completeness of vision as well as its ability to execute. ManageEngine believes the recognition from Gartner comes on the heels of its work to fortify security in its entire product line, including its enterprise privileged access management (PAM) suite, PAM360, and its flagship unified endpoint management (UEM) solution, Endpoint Central (formerly Desktop Central). The fortifications are ManageEngine’s response to post-lockdown demands placed upon its customers’ IT teams and workforces. For these users, work has become increasingly unscripted, ad hoc and self-organizing, especially at the edges of the enterprise where bad actors pose an unprecedented threat to endpoints, data and other organizational resources.



Unified Endpoint Evaluation



Endpoint Central enables organizations to automate their device management routines, improve the employee experience and increase productivity from wherever they work, regardless of their choice of device, all while ensuring comprehensive security across endpoints, apps, data and networks. It eases the strain on security operations center (SOCs) by eliminating the need for technical expertise for forensic analysis with automated investigation and remediation of incidents.



"We have been adding security capabilities like anti-ransomware and data loss prevention policies to help enterprises combat today's rapidly evolving threat landscape. We believe this recognition from Gartner validates our consistent focus on fulfilling customer needs," said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine. "We will continue to add enhanced security capabilities like endpoint detection and response and mobile threat defense to our UEM solution to ensure that our customers are equipped to tackle these complex threats."



The recognition from Gartner for ManageEngine follows other analysts’ acknowledgements of its solution, including being named a Leader in three of four IDC MarketScape reports, a Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar report and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Unified Endpoint Management.



"Desktop Central is great when it comes to remote support, patch management, identifying threats, security policies and [much] more," said a customer experience leader in a Gartner® Peer Insights™ review. "It allows users to approve or decline certain Windows or third-party policies and even schedule them during off hours. It is great when it comes to security and device health overviews. It is the solution that allows any organization to simply and efficiently manage the company's IT resources in a more organized way."



Privileged Access Acknowledgement



ManageEngine, which has now been positioned in this Magic Quadrant for the third time, was included alongside 10 other vendors.



"As hybrid work takes root and organizational perimeters expand, securing enterprise identities especially of entities with high privileges is more critical and challenging than ever," said Rajesh Ganesan, president of ManageEngine. "Addressing these challenges for our customers is our top priority, which is why we will continue to evolve our PAM offerings to address every aspect of identity security. We believe this recognition from Gartner is a testament to our vision of ensuring 360-degree privileged access security for not just users but also devices, applications and all critical entities in the enterprise."



