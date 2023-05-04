Dubai’s real estate sector is proving one of the strongest globally with 80% year-on-year growth and property transactions totalling AED157 billion recorded in Q1 2023

UAE: In a bid to enable local and international investors to realise maximum return on investment (ROI) on real estate investments in Dubai, Manage My Property (MMP) has outlined six crucial critical steps that investors should keep front of mind in order to take full advantage of the current real estate boom.

Have a clear goal in mind for their investments Know the real estate laws of the location where they want to invest Choose the right location to invest in Select a reputable company to manage their property Invest in maintaining the property properly Visualise real estate as medium to long term investments and returns.

Each of these six steps plays a crucial role in empowering investors to make the right choices and make profit, however, one that is particularly important is choosing the right location to invest, hence the phrase ‘location, location, location’. When considering a location, investors should bear in mind that the ‘right place’ is contingent on a variety of elements including the present market situation, the local economy, the availability of amenities, and the potential for appreciation. MMP also recommends investors seek out areas with sound economic fundamentals, excellent infrastructure, a growing population, and a high concentration of jobs. Regions with healthy and established rental markets and good schools are particularly desirable investment spots.

“With 80% year-on-year growth tracked in Dubai in Q1 2023 [1], it’s fair to say the city’s real estate sector is enjoying significant growth and interest from potential investors. However, that doesn’t mean that you can just walk into any property investment with your eyes closed and turn a decent profit in a few months - anyone that tells you otherwise doesn’t have your best interest at heart. With this in mind, we decided to outline the six crucial steps investors should pay attention to, so they adopt the right mind-set, make the right choices with their investment, and can successfully turn a sustainable profit,” says Marcello Arcangeli, CEO of Manage My Property.

Apart from location, another crucial step that will have a significant effect on the investors’ real estate experience and ROI is the company they choose to appoint to manage their property. A reliable firm is essential to guaranteeing that the property is taken care of, and that all legal and financial commitments are fulfilled. By working with an established and reputed firm, investors can rest assured the company has the expertise and understanding to offer superior services and safeguard their interests, and that the company as the means and structure to address any potential problems that may arise.

“It’s impossible to overstate the importance of working with a Dubai property management firm that ticks all the right boxes. MMP has over 16 years of wealth management expertise and has aligned its business success with that of investors; our model sees us taking a percentage of rental income as payment for our services, so it is in our best interest to ensure the investor receives the maximum rental yield. It’s a win-win for both parties,” notes Arcangeli.

MMP was named the top property management firm in Dubai in January 2023 by an independent source and has developed its own business management software platform. The solution boasts 75 automated processes that streamline the complexities of property management and significantly reduces the risk of human error. The ISO 27001 certified solution gives investors access to financial statements and reports of their property portfolio 24/7 in real-time, offering full transparency.

