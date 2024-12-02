Makank Real Estate supports real estate exports. For the first time and exclusively, it organizes the Egyptian pavilion at the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition Acres 2025 in the UAE

As part of its expansion plan and its efforts to enhance its regional leadership in the field of organizing and holding real estate exhibitions abroad, Makanak Real Estate Company - specialized in organizing and holding international real estate exhibitions - is preparing to organize the Egyptian pavilion at the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "Acres 2025", which will be held during the period from January 22 to 25 at Expo Center in the Emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.



Mahmoud Abdel Halim, Chairman of Makanak Real Estate Company, stated that the company's organization of the Egyptian pavilion came in accordance with a cooperation protocol that was signed earlier between Makanak Real Estate Company, the Government of Sharjah and the Emirati Leaders Company, noting that the company took this step as part of its continuous efforts to support the Egyptian state's plan in the file of exporting Egyptian real estate abroad, and to enhance the flow of joint Egyptian-Emirati investments in the field of real estate development.

Abdel Halim said that Makanak Real Estate aims, through organizing the Egyptian pavilion at the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "Acres" next January, to promote and market Egypt's urban experience and to capitalize on the major urban boom that has taken place over the past ten years, which has contributed to diversifying investment opportunities, as well as infrastructure projects that have contributed to raising investment returns and creating an attractive environment for companies to achieve the highest profits.

He pointed out that the Egyptian pavilion at the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "Acres 2025" will witness the participation of major Egyptian real estate development companies that own various projects in all geographical areas in Egypt, such as the New Administrative Capital and the North Coast, New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed and October, 6th of October and others.

He added that the exhibition will also provide opportunities for Egyptian companies to gain more experience and learn about the latest technology in the field of real estate, as there will be a special pavilion for companies specialized in real estate technology and will display the latest applications and systems currently available worldwide, which have become one of the most important sales mechanisms for the real estate sector now.

He continued, "We will also ensure the presence of banking institutions to provide real estate financing services to interested customers, which will be a strong incentive for many customers wishing to contract with real estate companies participating in the exhibition."

On the sidelines of the exhibition, and over its four days, many joint investment discussion sessions will be held between delegations of major investors and real estate developers, to enhance joint investment in the real estate development sector in Egypt, as well as provide an opportunity for Egyptian investors wishing to learn about opportunities in the Emirates.



Abdul Halim stressed that the company will provide full equipment for the Egyptian pavilion to enable each company to be present with its sales team, project data and competitive offers.

Superb display mechanisms will be provided, he added.

The exhibition is also witnessing an increasing attendance year after year, and it is expected that the number of attendees during the next session will exceed 15,000 visitors.

Makanak Real Estate Company aims, through organizing the Egyptian pavilion at the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "Acres 2025", to reach all members of the Egyptian community residing in the United Arab Emirates, which is estimated at more than 800 thousand Egyptians.

A large segment of these expatriates has a great desire to obtain real estate in their home country, whether for the purpose of housing or investment, which will create strong demand for Egyptian companies participating in the exhibition, in addition to targeted customers from all other foreign communities residing in the Emirates, in addition to the citizens of the UAE themselves.



Makank Real Estate Company aims to organize the attendance of Egyptian companies in many other international exhibitions scheduled to be held in the coming period in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the Emirates.



It is worth noting that the Sharjah Acres Real Estate Exhibition is one of the largest real estate exhibitions in the Middle East, and the largest real estate exhibition in the Emirates, organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Real Estate Registration Department and the Real Estate Sector Group.

It has been held for 15 years and scored large sales for real estate companies from all over the world.

Acres Exhibition 2024, which was held in Sharjah from January 17 to 20, 2024, brought about sales for participating companies exceeding 1.4 billion dirhams, and was attended by about 13 thousand visitors.

More than 93 companies from around the world participated in the exhibition, which stretched over an area of 6,000 meters.