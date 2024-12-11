Al Saleh: Strengthening community responsibility as well as environmental and social governance is part of our national priority

The National CSR Fund – MAJRA unveiled today (Wednesday December 11, 2024) the MAJRA Impact Stream, an innovative digital gateway. The MAJRA Impact Stream aims to direct the private sector contributions towards implementing innovative CSR initiatives aligned with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) metrics and national priorities.

The announcement was made during a press conference, which also marked the launch of the MAJRA Sustainable Impact platform, offering an array of services to support and guide the efforts and contributions of the private sector towards impactful CSR initiatives.

The conference saw the announcement of partnerships between MAJRA and Dubai University, Umm Al Quwain University, and MBRSG, with the aim of providing a diverse range of knowledge content to enrich the Knowledge Square platform, including studies, articles, training programs, and specialised workshops. This initiative allows training hours to be calculated as part of the private sector employees' development credits, thereby contributing to CSR practices and their sustainable impact.

In his speech, H.E. Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MAJRA, said: “The launch of MAJRA Impact Stream marks a pivotal moment in the journey and dedication to fostering CSR principles and ESG practices, which are integral to our identity and heritage. This initiative empowers businesses to embrace innovative solutions and contribute meaningfully to our society, environment, and economy by prioritising CSR, ESG principles, and sustainability. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with the private sector unlocking new opportunities and fostering a positive, lasting impact.”

Sarah Shaw, Director of MAJRA - The National CSR Fund, said: “With the launch of MAJRA Impact Stream, our goal is to enhance transparency, accountability and trust across sectors in their CSR and ESG activities. This will help unify efforts and amplify the impact of these initiatives. Additionally, through the MAJRA Community, we seek to create a collaborative space where individuals and organisations can share experiences, knowledge, and innovative ideas to elevate positive change.”

MAJRA Impact Stream, the digital gateway for sustainable impact that focuses on four key principles – Listen, Unify, Magnify, and Certify, is a key component of MAJRA’s strategy to strengthen the CSR frameworks of companies, consolidating the UAE’s position as a global leader in this field. By providing a unified platform for knowledge sharing, impact measurement, and promoting inclusiveness, MAJRA aims to create a positive social impact, enabling the private sector’s role in advancing sustainable development for the nation.

