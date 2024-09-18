Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia launched its latest entertainment experience, Activate, at City Centre Mirdif. The introduction of Activate follows the signing of a partnership with Activate Games Inc., to become the exclusive provider of the active gaming experience in the Middle East is aligned with Majid Al Futtaim’s long-term strategy to enhance and diversify its portfolio with immersive and innovative entertainment experiences that appeal to families and communities across the region.

Activate is the world’s first active gaming experience that offers a unique blend of gaming, entertainment, and physical activity. Designed to captivate audiences of all ages, the innovative concept integrates cutting-edge technology and engaging gameplay to create a truly immersive experience. Featuring nine light-up game rooms, 100 levels from easy to extreme, and over 50 interactive games including the TikTok viral sensation Mega Grid, Activate welcomes everyone over the age of six years old to test their physical and mental agility, enjoy shared experiences, and rise through the ranks in the global scoreboard.

“The launch of the first Activate in the Middle East reaffirms our commitment at Majid Al Futtaim to deliver innovative and engaging entertainment experiences for our guests across the region. The unique blend of gaming, entertainment and physical activity complemented by cutting-edge technology offers something truly unique for friends and families looking to create great moments together, said Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment. He added, “We are excited to embark on this journey with our strategic partners, Activate Games, and building on the success they have experienced in North America.”

"Expanding Activate internationally and opening in Dubai is a monumental step for us. It represents the culmination of years of innovation, hard work, and belief in the power of active, immersive gaming. It signifies our commitment to bringing innovative experiences to diverse audiences around the world. Majid Al Futtaim is a powerhouse in the region, and we are excited to be part of that energy, creating a space where people can connect, challenge themselves, and have fun in entirely new ways. This expansion is just the beginning of our vision to redefine entertainment on a worldwide scale", added Adam Schmidt, Co-Founder & CEO of Activate Games.

Guests at Activate can choose to play with each other in cooperative mode or challenge other players in competitive mode. They can also rise through the ranks and discover where they stand on the scoreboard, as each Activate facility features identical game rooms to enable players all over the world to compete and forge friendships.

Be among the first players to #EnterTheGame in Activate City Centre Mirdif. For more information or to book tickets, visit playactivatemena.com. Tickets cost AED95 per player for 60 minutes. Follow us on @activategamesuae for further updates.

