Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim is introducing the SHARE VIP Suite, the region’s first invitation-only concept designed to offer SHARE VIP members a highly personalised and luxurious shopping experience.

Running from September 19 to September 30 at a premium location in Mall of the Emirates, the SHARE VIP Suite offers members a rare opportunity to explore the most in-demand range of products in complete privacy. Open daily from 10am to 11pm, the suite features two intimate rooms designed for one-on-one consultations, ensuring comfort, discretion, and exclusivity throughout each visit.

Access to the suite is available strictly by pre-booking, with members able to secure their preferred date and time from September 12 onwards. Each session is personally hosted by an expert guide, who curates a calm, indulgent experience far removed from the crowds of a typical launch.

For a select few SHARE VIP members, Majid Al Futtaim is also extending the experience beyond the mall. Through a bespoke at-home service, members can enjoy the same exclusive immersion at home, in the office, or at a location of their choice – with a dedicated expert presenting the latest innovations for a private, hands-on experience before purchase.

This initiative introduces BE THE FIRST, a highly exclusive new benefit for SHARE VIP members, reinforcing SHARE’s commitment to creating rare, memorable, and luxurious experiences. The SHARE VIP Suite is not just about shopping – it’s about reimagining what exclusivity feels like.

Download the SHARE Rewards app and discover all that SHARE has to offer.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$19 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

