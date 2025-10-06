Dubai, UAE – Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, today announced plans to launch Ghaf Woods Mall, a world-class shopping and leisure destination.

Ghaf Woods Mall is set to become the Group’s new flagship destination in Dubai and the first-of-its-kind forest-integrated retail space in the region. Complementing Majid Al Futtaim’s AED 15.4 billion Ghaf Woods residential community, on completion, the Mall will offer visitors a premium, experience-led environment that seamlessly blends retail, dining, and entertainment with biophilic design.

Ahmed El Shamy, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Development, said: “Ghaf Woods Mall is set to mark a bold new era in retail and community placemaking; an unprecedented landmark nestled within a forested landscape and a new Majid Al Futtaim flagship shopping destination in Dubai.

From design to delivery, the concept behind the ‘Mall in the Forest’ highlights Majid Al Futtaim’s unwavering commitment to environmental innovation and excellence. In seamlessly integrating nature, technology, and human-centric design, Majid Al Futtaim is set to offer an exceptional experience that enrich the lives of residents in our newest community while evolving with the lifestyles of our customers across Dubai."

Located on E311 (Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, the Mall is set to feature a curated mix of retail, dining, leisure, and lifestyle experiences, blending premium retail with immersive natural surroundings, and well positioned to attract flagship and anchor tenants seeking early entry into a premium, high-growth catchment area. For residents, it promises a vibrant hub that offers opportunity, convenience, and connection.

Ghaf Woods Mall will become the 30th mall in Majid Al Futtaim’s portfolio, its 19th in the UAE and the 1st in the region to represent the future-ready evolution of retailing.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$19 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls, including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

