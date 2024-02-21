Muscat: Maisarah Islamic Banking Services, a leading financial institution dedicated to providing Sharia-compliant banking solutions, is proud to announce the unveiling of its new rebranding to Dhofar Islamic, with a new visual identity. The new identity was announced during a ceremony held yesterday at the JW Marriott Hotel - Muscat under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Said Al Maamari - Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, in the presence of a number of officials in the Sultanate of Oman and members of the executive management of BankDhofar and Dhofar Islamic. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the bank's ten year journey, reflecting a harmonious fusion of heritage and modernity.

The new logo represents Dhofar Islamic's evolution from a single star to a galaxy of enhanced capabilities. Each star in the constellation symbolizes our core values, emphasizing ethical banking, transparency, and customer-centricity. It reflects the Bank’s commitment to customers to offer the best in class products and services

This rebranding is more than just a change in name; but it is about redefining the value proposition to its valued customers. This exercise started almost 18 months ago where Dhofar Islamic doubled its branch and ATM/CDM network, enhanced its product propositions and customer offering, trained staff on service values and enhanced digital experience apart from building strong foundation for our wealth offerings

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kamal Uddin Al Maraza, GM and Chief Officer of Dhofar Islamic Banking said, “Our rebranding to Dhofar Islamic is a forward looking step that reflects our deep connection with the Islamic values. It is not just a change in name but a commitment to our heritage, our customers, and our dedication to provide exceptional banking experiences.

The rebranding positions Dhofar Islamic as a dynamic and forward-thinking institution, committed to providing innovative and ethical financial solutions. It reinforces our presence in the competitive landscape with a refreshed identity that resonates with our values and vision.”

Existing customers can anticipate a smooth transition as we execute a meticulous and orderly process. We are committed to engaging customers with utmost care to ensure a seamless experience. The new brand strongly emphasizes the bank's dedication to deliver excellent service, rooted in ethical banking, transparency, and customer-centricity. This identity reflects our evolution in alignment with Shari’a principles.

Currently, Dhofar Islamic & BankDhofar’s national wide network consists of more than 112 branches and three corporate branches. The network also includes more than 320 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs.

To learn more about Dhofar Islamic, please visit the website www.dhofarislamicbank.com , or contact our call center at 24775777