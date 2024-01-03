Abu Dhabi: Magnati, a leading payment solutions company in the Middle East region, and Oxinus Holdings, an Abu Dhabi-based technology group specialized in innovative software and hardware solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments, have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at transforming the payment landscape within the food and beverage (F&B) sector. This collaboration integrates Oxinus's POS solution, Spotlight, with Magnati's seamless payment processing to offer a unified and enhanced experience for F&B businesses.

Spotlight, with its user-friendly interface, combined with Magnati's secure payment processing, ensures a smooth and hassle-free point-of-sale experience for customers. This integration will create a notable product experience for F&B businesses by reducing manual, time-consuming tasks for staff, ensuring higher customer satisfaction, cost efficiency and faster payment processing.

Ramana Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Magnati, expressed: "Collaboration breeds innovation, and through our association with Oxinus Holdings, we are committed to transforming payment solutions for the food and beverage industry. This platform will empower businesses and revolutionize the way payment transactions are managed. Together, we aim to set new standards in efficiency, security, and customer experience and provide a unified experience to businesses."

Spiros Pilafas, Chief Executive Officer of Oxinus Holdings, remarked: "We're excited to formalize Oxinus´s collaboration with Magnati to transform the F&B industry through innovative technologies. Spotlight and Magnati share a forward-thinking approach, our collective goal is not merely to enhance the F&B transaction process, but to fundamentally reshape it. This alliance underscores our commitment to capture new markets and opportunities in the region."

Oxinus Holdings is the force behind Spotlight, an all-in-one cloud-based Point of Sale (POS) system designed to streamline operations, boost revenue, enhance customer experiences, and efficiently manage the entire transaction ecosystem. The software stands out as the only cloud POS platform that offers an ecosystem of solutions such as Point of Sale Services, Pay-at-Table Solution, e-Ordering Services, Reservation Services, and e-Ticketing Services, all in one integrated platform. Magnati is dedicated to providing customers with secure and efficient payment solutions, providing value.

About Magnati

Magnati is a regional leader in the payment solutions industry focused on direct acquiring, issuer processing and acquiring processing.

Magnati provides government, merchant and institutional clients with an intelligent payments platform, using next generation technology to deliver improved experiences and increased efficiency. The Magnati brand is charged with energy and potential and is set to transform payments into possibilities.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Magnati’s expertise and relationships provide a platform for Magnati to attract international partners, while setting a new standard for innovation and delivery in the payments industry.

Visit Magnati.com for more information.

About Oxinus:

Oxinus stands at the forefront of the technology sector, seamlessly blending software and hardware to elevate both businesses and governance.

With its business-centric solutions crafted to boost efficiencies, stimulate growth, and offer holistic oversight within a unified ecosystem. More than just enhancement, Oxinus's cutting-edge technology suite is geared to fortify businesses of all sizes, ensuring they excel in today's digital landscape.

Based in Abu Dhabi, Oxinus is a key player in the region's growing tech scene, setting new standards for business technology.

Visit Oxinus.holdings for more information.