Madinah, Saudi Arabia: In a strategic move that reflects the leadership of the Madinah Regional Municipality and its responsiveness to the challenges of modern cities, the Municipality, in partnership with DeepMinds Holdings, has launched the “Madinah Venture Studio”, a pioneering initiative aimed at turning Madinah into the global centre of purpose-driven ventures, building and scaling companies with unmatched efficiency, rooted in DeepTech, AI, HealthTech, Sustainability, ESG, and Impact sectors; all aligned with the transformative aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030.

The signing ceremony took place today in the distinguished presence of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Abdulmajid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, an Esteemed Founding Member of DeepMinds KSA. Alongside His Highness, DeepMinds’ other KSA founding partners attended, forming a powerful alliance of leading local experts. Together, their presence underscores DeepMinds’ commitment to engaging top-tier national expertise and reflects a strong belief in Madinah and the Kingdom’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This initiative comes in response to rapid population growth, the rising demand for smart services, and the need for a flexible infrastructure that meets the aspirations of residents and visitors, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Through this platform, the Municipality aims to transform Madinah into a magnet for innovators and entrepreneurs, where ideas are developed into tangible projects with economic, social, and environmental impact.

Madinah Venture Studio is designed as a venture-building engine that connects Madinah’s local talent, entrepreneurs, corporations, and government entities with a worldwide network of innovators who hold a deep connection and affection for Madinah. Millions of people visit the city each year, and this platform enables those with ideas, innovations, and purpose to leave a lasting impact, in Madinah, for Madinah, and for the world.

Through the Studio, DeepMinds brings its full cluster of venture-building resources including DeepTech scientists, AI engineers, industry experts, venture builders, and serial entrepreneurs; all powered by its proprietary hybrid-agentic venture-building system, part of a proven framework designed to localize technologies and accelerate purposeful venture creation.

The Madinah Venture Studio integrates DeepMinds’ circular innovation cycle — from discovering people with a growth vision, to generating early concepts, validating business models, enabling applied tech transfer and training, building viable ventures, investing, scaling, and reinvesting, ensuring a self-sustaining, circular economy of innovation embedded in Madinah.

In this context, Dr. Mohammed Khalaf Al-Ghamdi, Deputy to His Excellency the Mayor of Madinah for Transformation and Strategy, said:

“This initiative aligns perfectly with the strategic vision of Saudi Arabia and the unique role of Madinah as a center of heritage, spirituality, and opportunity. Madinah Venture Studio has opened its doors to entrepreneurs, corporates, and innovators, fostering partnerships to create ventures that serve Madinah, the Kingdom, and the world.”

Mr. Saad Ibrahim Shafie, Director General of Strategic Studies and Change added:

"Today, traditional solutions are no longer sufficient to address the challenges of cities. That’s why we focus on advanced and deep technologies, empowering companies to innovate and create in order to achieve sustainability."

Following the remarks from Madinah Regional Municipality’ leadership, Mr. Amine Staali, Managing Partner and Group CEO of DeepMinds Holdings, emphasized the company’s long-term vision and the transformative role of the Madinah Venture Studio, stating:

“Through the Madinah Venture Studio, our mission goes beyond building companies, we are cultivating a legacy of purposeful innovation. By embedding our proprietary venture-building system into Madinah, we connect local talent and vision with world-class DeepTech resources, ensuring that Madinah becomes a beacon for impactful ventures that serve both the local community and global aspirations.”

Emphasizing the critical role of AI in driving purposeful innovation, Dr. Abdelnour Haddou, Managing Partner and Group Chief AI Officer of DeepMinds Holdings, explained:

“With AI reshaping the world at unprecedented speed, what truly sets us apart is collaboration guided by shared values and a higher purpose. Through the Madinah Venture Studio, we are establishing a lasting platform that unites purpose-driven individuals, combining AI capabilities with human ingenuity to create enduring impact for Madinah and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia..”

The launch of Madinah Venture Studio marks a pivotal milestone, uniting local commitment and global expertise within one purpose-driven ecosystem. It lays the foundation for hundreds of future ventures that will not only address the challenges of today but also chart a path toward sustainable and impactful innovation for generations to come.