Madinah Modest Wear, a young e-commerce fashion project 'By Women, For Women,' has chosen UPS, the global leader in logistics and transportation, as its logistics partner. UPS’s unwavering commitment to championing small and medium size businesses (SMBs) and empowering women-owned businesses on a global scale with special programs made UPS an obvious choice for Madinah Modest Wear. UPS’s smart global logistics network and a customer-first approach, will help optimize Madinah Modest Wear’s supply chain and ensure timely and reliable deliveries across borders.

Madinah Modest Wear is dedicated to empowering women, preserving cultural heritage and promoting age-old crafts through its high-quality and stylish modest wear offerings, mostly sourced from Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan. Founded by Hina Bakht, a visionary entrepreneur based in Dubai, Madinah Modest Wear aims to provide women across the globe with exceptional scarf and hijab choices that reflect their values and beliefs. The brand's mission goes beyond fashion, as it seeks to drive positive change by creating meaningful business opportunities for tribal and rural women through its e-commerce platform.

Hina Bakht, Founder and Managing Director of Madinah Modest Wear, stated, “With the creation of Madinah Modest Wear we have embarked on a transformative journey to make a lasting impact on the lives of tribal and rural women in countries of Central Asia for whom e-commerce is still a distant dream due to various social, economic, educational and logistics factors. In selecting UPS as our exclusive logistics partner, Madinah Modest Wear will greatly benefit from UPS' status as a global logistics leader with a comprehensive network spanning over 220 countries and territories. With a shared commitment to driving positive change, UPS’s values align with Madinah Modest Wear's vision of building a safer, stronger, and more resilient business founded on justice and economic opportunity for all.”

UPS’s expertise, resources, and network will empower Madinah Modest Wear to compete on a larger stage, enabling it to expand quickly and affordably. It will also help to strengthen Madinah Modest Wear’s relationship with its customers as well as numerous rural women who are part of its supply chain.

To learn more about Madinah Modest Wear and explore its exquisite collection, visit the official website at www.madinahmodestwear.com

