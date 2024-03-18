The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” has officially launched its geographic information system (Explore), marking a significant step in its ongoing efforts to provide an attractive investment environment and promote project localisation across diverse sectors. The system, which was launched under the auspices of Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn, aims to assist investors in pinpointing the available investment opportunities in the industrial cities.

Eng. Aliaa Al Nassri, Planning and Geographical System Director at the Directorate General of Facilities and Infrastructures in Madayn, stated that ‘Explore’ platform comes as part of Madayn’s Digital Transformation Plan (2021-2025), which is aligned with the objectives of Madayn Vision 2040. “The platform aims to create sustainable digital solutions conducive to industrial growth and investment appeal, ensuring a robust and competitive industrial sector,” Al Nassri pointed out.

She added, “Through Explore, investors can access comprehensive information about each industrial city, including area size, leasing policy, investment data, and types of activities. Additionally, they can explore the profiles of companies and investors operating within the industrial cities, gaining insights into their business activities and contact details. The platform also offers dynamic 2D and 3D views of the Knowledge Oasis Muscat, and allows users to search for investment opportunities tailored to their specific needs by identifying relevant industrial and commercial activities and specifying required land areas.”

Al Nassri further elaborated that ‘Explore’ platform provides an array of services catering to both current and prospective investors in Madayn through (www.explore.madayn.om). “The platform features a user-friendly interface, seamlessly integrated with Masar Service Centre. Once a request is made through the 'Explore' platform, it smoothly transfers to Masar for further processing. Moreover, the platform presents a variety of up-to-date investment opportunities, allowing investors to explore a range of options across all industrial cities based on their respective business and industrial activities,” she added.

It is worthwhile to mention that Madayn stands out as one of the pioneering government bodies to implement an electronic system for showcasing lands, locations, products, services, and various industrial activities through an integrated mapping platform. Initially introduced in 2009, the geographic information system has undergone a comprehensive restructuring as part of Madayn’s Digital Transformation Plan (2021-2025) to incorporate a diverse range of services.

This system joins an extensive suite of services offered by Madayn to foster an attractive investment environment in its industrial hubs, including Masar electronic platform, which enables investors to access a variety of 43 services, covering investment, contracts, permits, as well as general operational and inspection services. Furthermore, the Eddah system efficiently manages operations within Al Mazunah Free Zone, providing 52 electronic services covering aspects such as deposit, clearance, storage, maintenance, and manufacturing operations. These concerted efforts aim at streamlining processes, and attracting both existing and potential investors worldwide.