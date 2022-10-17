The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates "Madayn" and Galfar Engineering and Contracting signed on Monday an agreement for roads and infrastructure construction at Mahas Industrial City in the Wilayat of Khasab in Musandam Governorate. The signing ceremony was held under the patronage of His Excellency Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said Al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam, and in the presence of Hamad bin Hamoud Al Qasabi, Acting CEO of Madayn.

The project, which will be developed on a construction area of one million sqm at a total cost of approximately RO 5 million, incorporates internal road network of 7 km, installation of 100 lighting poles, construction of a 75-meter bridge linking the entrance of the industrial city to the main road, and water and sewage networks of 5 km and 4.5 km respectively. Moreover, the project includes electricity and telecom services and networks, water tank with a capacity of 1,000 cubic metres, sewage collection tank, rainwater drainage channels with a width of 20 meters and a total length of 4 km, in addition to other works that shall enhance the infrastructure services and facilitate traffic movement at Mahas Industrial City.

-Ends-