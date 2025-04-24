Dubai, UAE: Mada Media has launched its unified online platform, www.madamedia.com, which covers advertising on right of way, public transport network (metro, buses, trams, and taxis), commercial vehicles, private land, and buildings, eliminating the need to switch between multiple online platforms. The platform also unifies terms and conditions and ensures the implementation of Dubai's out-of-home advertising manual. This step comes in line with its plans to standardize processes for advertising permit applications.

The launch of the online platform falls within Mada Media's vision to revolutionise the out-of-home advertising sector in Dubai, facilitate customer journeys, and streamline the issuance of out-of-home advertising permits, all under the umbrella of the Dubai Investment Fund.

Mohammed Ali Al Hammadi, CEO of Mada Media, said: "The launch of the unified electronic platform is an important step in achieving the company's goals and an essential part of its journey through which we seek to establish standards and frameworks aimed at regulating the out-of-home advertising sector efficiently and effectively, in a manner that reflects the city's beauty, while prioritising traffic safety and supporting economic growth.”

"Mada Media aims to pioneer sustainability, keeping pace with Dubai's distinctive urban and economic vision, and making every advertising space more impressive and impactful, ensuring the management of advertising spaces and the implementation of relevant legislation,” added Al Hammadi.

Advertising companies and institutions can apply for advertising permits starting today by visiting the company's website at www.madamedia.com

Under a concession agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Municipality, the company aims to develop and regulate the emirate's out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector by establishing a unified and transparent framework aligned with the city's technical, regulatory, and aesthetic standards, and by opening new and innovative digital spaces to uplift advertising to new heights.

It's worth noting that Mada Media was established pursuant to the Decree No. 20 of 2024, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai. It is a private joint-stock company with legal personality, financial and administrative independence, and the legal capacity to pursue its activities and achieve its objectives.

