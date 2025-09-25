Abu Dhabi, UAE – M2 Capital Limited, the proprietary investment arm of M2 Holdings - a UAE-headquartered conglomerate with a diversified portfolio in digital asset solutions - has announced a $20 million strategic investment in Ethena ($ENA), the governance token of the Ethena protocol. Ethena powers USDe, a crypto-native synthetic dollar, and sUSDe, its value-accruing form. Since its public launch in early 2024, Ethena has surpassed $14 billion in TVL, underscoring strong adoption and trust in its stablecoin-plus-rewards model. This announcement is another sign of positive momentum for M2 Capital, following their investment in Sui Foundation, with other leading investors and infrastructure partners to support NASDAQ-listed SUI Group Holdings Ltd., previously Mill City Ventures III, Ltd., in establishing a Sui Treasury through a PIPE investment

Through this strategic investment, M2 Holdings’ affiliate, M2 Global Wealth Limited (M2GWL), reinforces its role as a trusted gateway to exclusive opportunities in digital assets. By selectively integrating Ethena into its wealth management offering, M2GWL enhances a differentiated platform that unites regulatory strength, regional insight, and digital innovation - positioning clients to capture long-term growth across a rapidly evolving asset class.

Commenting on the investment, Kim Wong, Managing Director and Head of Treasury at M2 Holdings, said: “M2’s investment in Ethena marks another important step forward for the Middle East’s most sophisticated digital asset investors. By combining access to exclusive products with a regulated, institutional framework, we are not only broadening access to unique opportunities, but also setting a new benchmark for trust, security, and integrity in the region’s digital asset market.”

Ethena’s Conor Ryder, Head of Research, said: “Stablecoins are the single most important instrument in Crypto. Providing a Crypto-native synthetic dollar is not only the largest challenge in space but the largest opportunity.”

M2 Capital’s Investment in Ethena

Ethena’s innovative structure combines the stability of a synthetic dollar with the performance potential of a reward-bearing asset. USDe is backed by crypto collateral and maintained through delta-neutral hedging, while sUSDe provides holders with rewards derived from staking rewards and derivatives strategies. This design has already delivered double-digit returns, reaching 14% in bullish 2025 conditions, positioning Ethena as highly competitive compared to traditional savings products. In addition, Ethena’s model incorporates risk-mitigation features, with its hedging structure reducing volatility exposure while remaining fully crypto-native, unlike fiat-backed centralized stablecoins.

M2 as a Strategic Bridge to the Middle East

The UAE, which is among the world’s fastest-growing digital asset hubs with a clear and comprehensive regulatory framework, is experiencing rising demand for greater digital asset allocation. M2’s global standing and regional network will integrate with Ethena’s innovative digital asset products, enabling M2’s clients* to benefit from further exposure and opportunity in the global digital asset economy. This strategic shift positions M2 to deliver regulated custody, yield products, liquidity management, and treasury optimization while accelerating the adoption of Ethena’s offerings across key Middle Eastern markets.

Backed by institutional shareholders with deep roots in the UAE’s innovation economy, M2 Holdings reinforces long-term regional alignment and strategic access. The entities registered under M2 Holdings are licensed and regulated by the FSRA (ADGM) in Abu Dhabi and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), operating within a multi-regulated structure that combines institutional rigor with operational agility to uphold high standards of governance and deliver products globally

Ends

About M2 Holdings:

M2 Holdings is a UAE-headquartered holding company committed to delivering secure, regulated, and forward-looking digital asset solutions for individuals and institutional investors through Its regulated entities and affiliates:

M2 Custody Limited (M2CL) , licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

, licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) M2 Global Wealth Limited (M2GW), licensed by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB)

licensed by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) M2 Capital Limited (M2CL), the proprietary investment arm established in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

The affiliate entities of M2 Holdings are licensed and regulated by the FSRA (ADGM) in Abu Dhabi and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) and provide clients with access to institutional-grade custody, tailored yield strategies, digital asset financing, and deep OTC liquidity. Guided by strong governance and global standards, M2 combines regional insight with international reach to create exclusive opportunities and deliver a seamless digital wealth experience. For more information, visit: www.m2.com.

Disclaimer:



This announcement relates to a proprietary investment by M2 Capital Limited, the proprietary investment arm of M2 Holdings. While the Ethena protocol has demonstrated strong growth since launch, investors should be aware of the associated risks. Yields are dependent on market conditions and protocol performance and may fluctuate. Digital assets are inherently subject to volatility, regulatory developments, and market uncertainties. Nothing in this release constitutes financial advice or an offer or solicitation to invest.

*M2’s clients refers exclusively to M2 Global Wealth Limited (M2GW) clients which is licensed and regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB).