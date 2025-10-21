Dubai, UAE – The UAE has seen countless car showrooms, but none quite like this. In collaboration with its trusted local partner, Galadari Brothers, Lynk & Co, the European-designed premium mobility brand that is reimagining what driving means, officially opened its first UAE showroom in Sharjah on October 12, 2025.

The event was more than a launch; it was a statement about the future of mobility, lifestyle, and community.

Welcome to Different

Forget everything you know about traditional car dealerships. The Lynk & Co Sharjah showroom blends Scandinavian minimalism, urban culture, and advanced technology to create an atmosphere that feels more like a social club than a car retailer.

The opening evening began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Ibrahim Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari, Group Chief Investment Officer and Director at Galadari Brothers, joined by Lynk & Co leadership and senior executives from both companies. The celebration drew a vibrant mix of media, industry insiders, and guests, who mingled over live DJ beats while a professional mixologist crafted signature mocktails.

Visitors explored the immersive, design-forward showroom, featuring sleek interiors, digital and gaming zones, and curated lifestyle corners that blur the line between mobility and culture. The atmosphere felt less like a dealership and more like a boutique lounge, complete with curated lighting and showcases of Lynk & Co’s stunning models, including the flagship 09 SUV.

European Engineering. Global Vision.

Rooted in Scandinavian design, safety, and innovation, Lynk & Co represents a bold new direction in mobility. Each model combines Volvo-engineered powertrains, advanced driving technologies, and precision craftsmanship, setting a new benchmark for automobiles in the UAE.

Having already made its mark across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Lynk & Co now brings its global vision and signature disruptive energy to the UAE.

Launched in 2016 under Geely Holding Group and jointly founded by Geely Auto and Volvo, Lynk & Co is built for a new generation of connected, urban drivers. Its vision, “Changing Mobility Forever,” emphasizes open, connected mobility, linking people, cars, and the world through technology, design, and community.

All Lynk & Co models are designed and engineered in Sweden and born digital. Safety is central to every vehicle, with Volvo’s acclaimed Drive-E engines, recognized among the Wards 10 Best Engines, powering a diverse range of cars. With innovative design, advanced technology, and a commitment to connected mobility, Lynk & Co delivers a modern, aspirational driving experience for the UAE and beyond.

Disruptive by Design

The Sharjah showroom embodies Lynk & Co’s approach to reimagining automotive retail. Every detail from co-working areas and social spaces to digital interactions and product displays encourages exploration and engagement over high-pressure sales.

Following Sharjah, Lynk & Co will expand with its flagship club showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, offering members a space to meet, work, and connect, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to open, connected communities.

Ibrahim Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari, Group Chief Investment Officer and Director at Galadari Brothers said, "Lynk & Co is more than a car brand; it’s a lifestyle. The Sharjah opening represents the start of a cultural shift, where technology, design, and experience come together to define the future of mobility in the UAE."

A Collective Movement

The launch marked more than Lynk & Co’s UAE debut—it introduced a global collective of drivers, dreamers, and disruptors who see mobility differently. Because the world doesn’t need just another car brand. It needs a new way to move.

About Lynk & Co

Lynk & Co is a global automotive brand belonging to Geely Holding Group, jointly established by Geely Auto and Volvo. The brand dares to challenge the established automotive industry with offerings that meet the needs of a new generation of globally connected consumers. As of September 2025, Lynk & Co has delivered over 1.54 million vehicles worldwide, underscoring its rapid growth and strong global presence.

Founded in 2016, Lynk & Co is positioned as a global new premium brand, with the brand vision of “Changing Mobility Forever.” Born global, open and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars and the world. With its new design language named “The Next Day,” comprehensive product matrix and customer-centric service offering, the Lynk & Co ethos brings a new light to urban mobility solutions.

About Galadari Brothers

For more than 60 years, Galadari Brothers has pioneered growth. We combine the ambition of a powerful partner with the inspired spirit of a family-owned business, with the company thriving across various sectors – from media to heavy equipment, food & beverage, motors, engineering, projects, facility management, sports, travel and hospitality, real estate, and other ventures. That’s why some of the world’s most admired brands, including Baskin Robbins, Komatsu, Mazda, Dunkin’, Kawasaki, Lynk & Co, Jimmy John’s, JCB, OMODA|JAECOO, Kyochon, Triumph, Sitrak, Moto Morini, and more, trust us with their growth.

Our team of more than 6,500 pioneers operate across ten countries to drive growth for licensed and owned brands, including Khaleej Times, Halla Shawarma, Shabestan and Galadari Energy Solutions. Together, we are creating a world of boundless innovation and creativity, to elevate the GCC and beyond.

Media representatives are invited to book exclusive first-look test drives by contacting:

Deema Kabrawi, PR & Media Relations – UAE, MSL

LYNKCO@mslgroup.com

Sharjah Showroom Location

Sheikh Mohd - Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd - Al Ruqa Al Hamra - Sharjah [Google Maps]