Dubai, UAE — Lynk & Co, the global premium lifestyle automotive brand co-founded by Geely and Volvo, has partnered with Galadari Brothers, a leading UAE conglomerate and the official distributor of Lynk & Co vehicles, to bring connected, intelligent mobility to the Emirates. UAE drivers can now experience a new standard of driving that combines advanced design, cutting-edge technology, and Volvo-grade safety.

Mobility, Reimagined as Lifestyle

Blending European style and Chinese wisdom, Lynk & Co transforms mobility into a lifestyle experience. Its signature Mega-City Contrast design language and seamless connectivity are underpinned by Volvo safety DNA, delivering smarter, safer, and more engaging urban driving.

Strategic Partnership, Local Impact

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, said

"Lynk & Co represents the future of premium urban mobility. This partnership allows us to bring a truly lifestyle-driven brand to the UAE, combining innovation, design, and sustainability in a way that resonates with modern drivers. We are proud to partner with Lynk & Co and look forward to introducing their vehicles to our market."

Tian Jinjun, VP of Zeekr International & Managing Director of Zeekr MEA, added

“Partnering with Galadari Brothers allows us to bring Lynk & Co’s global vision to the UAE, delivering connected technology, world-class safety, and innovative experiences that meet the needs of today’s urban drivers.”

Lynk & Co Arrives in the UAE

The partnership will see Lynk & Co’s first showroom in Sharjah open in October, along with a temporary showroom in Dubai to meet growing interest.

Shaping the Future of Premium Mobility

This collaboration is part of Lynk & Co’s broader regional expansion across MENA. Leveraging Galadari’s deep market expertise and strong distribution network, the partnership delivers vehicles and experiences tailored to the lifestyle needs of UAE urban consumers, while defining new standards for premium mobility.

About Lynk & Co

Lynk & Co is a global premium brand under the Zeekr Group and part of the Geely Holding brand portfolio. Since its launch in 2016, the brand has delivered more than 1.3 million vehicles worldwide. Its versatile lineup spans multiple powertrain options, body types, and vehicle segments, designed to meet a wide range of customer needs. Lynk & Co is committed to developing high-performance products that embody sophistication, innovation, safety, and exceptional value.

Lynk & Co is more than just a car company; it’s an innovative mobility provider. Born global, open and connected, the brand is rapidly expanding into various emerging markets such as the Middle East, North Africa, Southeast Asia, etc. Lynk & Co aims to combine vibrant, innovative design with pioneering connectivity solutions, and offer consumers a forward-thinking driving experience.

About Galadari Brothers

For more than 60 years, Galadari Brothers has pioneered growth. We combine the ambition of a powerful partner with the inspired spirit of a family-owned business, with the company thriving across various sectors – from media to heavy equipment, food & beverage, motors, engineering, projects, facility management, sports, travel and hospitality, real estate, and other ventures. That’s why some of the world’s most admired brands, including Baskin Robbins, Komatsu, Mazda, Dunkin’, Kawasaki, Lynk & Co, Jimmy John’s, JCB, OMODA|JAECOO, Kyochon, Triumph, Sitrak, Moto Morini, and more, trust us with their growth.

Our team of more than 6,500 pioneers operate across ten countries to drive growth for licensed and owned brands, including Khaleej Times, Halla Shawarma, Shabestan and Galadari Energy Solutions. Together, we are creating a world of boundless innovation and creativity, to elevate the GCC and beyond.