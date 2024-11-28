Dubai, UAE: Nestled in the highly sought-after neighbourhood of Jumeirah 1 on La Mer South, the Harrisoni La Mer Villas by Almal Real Estate Development epitomise oceanfront opulence, creating a new level of privacy, comfort, and pure indulgence. Named after the rare and elusive 'Harrisoni' coral found in the Arabian Gulf, these exceptional residences embody the exclusivity and allure of bespoke design, seamlessly blending natural inspiration with contemporary elegance. With a limited number of completed units, these villas provide discerning buyers with a seamless turnkey solution for an unparalleled lifestyle.

Harrisoni La Mer Villas

Located just a 10-minute drive from the bustling centre of Downtown Dubai, the Harrisoni La Mer Villas offer an idyllic seaside retreat facing the prestigious Bvlgari Resort & Residences. Situated in what is quickly becoming one of Dubai’s most exclusive islands, these fully furnished five-bedroom villas, complete with two service bedrooms, redefine luxury living. Each villa is set within La Mer Maison, a private gated community just 100 metres from the shoreline.

The villas boast a sunken seating area with an acrylic wall facing the swimming pool, a captivating water feature on the façade, and an outdoor entertainment area with an olive tree and fire feature. The integration of a floating stairway enhances the space’s airy feel, while an outdoor bar, barbecue area, a landscaped backyard, and floor-to-ceiling windows seamlessly blend the indoors with the outdoors.

Design Inspiration and Features -Idea behind the design

Designed by XBD Collective, each villa is inspired by Miami-style architecture, embodying the essence of a serene, sun-drenched lifestyle, with hints of Arabic influences. The interiors reflect a harmony of desert and ocean, with navy and turquoise tones paired with sandy stone, driftwood accents, and polished marble.

Custom teak wood and Greek marble flooring enhance the refined design, while horizon-inspired lines create a sense of flow and openness throughout. Clad in Lemra Natural Stone from Turkey, the villa further showcases the use of natural, refined materials while custom-made lighting and furniture from Italian brands such as Flexform and Tomasella further add to the serene, ocean-front ambience.

Further, the motorised screens are inspired by Mashrabiya shading whilst water features are reminiscent of the traditional Falaj system that reflects the local culture. The colour palette, materials, and reflective surfaces capture the essence of Dubai’s desert and oceanic beauty, creating a culturally rich living space.

Cutting-Edge Features - versatility

Promising a seamless living experience, residents can expect elevated ultra-modern living through smart-home technology from a cutting-edge ABB home automation system that seamlessly manages lighting, blinds, AC, security, and sound. Additionally, eco-friendly components, such as solar panels and energy-efficient louvres, align with Almal Real Estate Development’s efforts in sustainability.

Adding to the villas’ allure, the rooftop terrace offers a stunning vantage point, showcasing breathtaking views of the glittering Dubai skyline and the iconic Burj Khalifa, making this a truly extraordinary place to call home. A limited number of Harrisoni La Mer Villas by Almal Real Estate Development are now available with every design detail thoughtfully completed.

For more information, please find the websites below:

almal-investments.com

harrisonilamer.com

About Almal Real Estate Development:

Almal Real Estate Development is a dynamic investment and development firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Specializing in high-yield projects within the hospitality and residential sectors, the company leverages extensive expertise in investments, real estate, and construction.

The developer’s residential portfolio includes the Harrisoni La Mer in Dubai, a two-floor luxury haven that seamlessly blends meticulous design inspired by Arabic traditions with a European lifestyle. These fully furnished villas offer a retreat from the world, radiating comfort and style. Within the hospitality sector, Almal Real Estate Development’s standout project is a luxury hotel and residence situated on the beachfront line of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.