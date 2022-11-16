DUBAI: LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the launch of the Al Zorah Seaside Residences in Ajman with handover expected in Q4 2025.

Exclusive to LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty, the off-plan project will comprise 90 units ranging between one- to four-bedroom apartments, starting from AED 1.3 million for a 978 sq ft built-up-area (BUA) up to AED 8.2 million for a four-bedroom apartment with a BUA of 4,286 sq ft. After the successful sale of Seaside Hills within just two months since launch with a total value of AED 119 million, LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty estimates similar sales success with Al Zorah Seaside Residences.

Lana Gorbach, Associate Director at LUXHABITAT Sotheby's International Realty commented, “With the villa project already sold out at Seaside Hills, the luxury apartments are also expected to see high demand. The project will be a sanctuary to those looking for a retreat-like, tranquil experience that is closely intertwined with nature and at the same time features all modern comforts and connectivity. The development is just a 25-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and only 20 minutes from Sharjah International Airport, making it the perfect positioning for an idyllic beachside getaway.”

Located within Al Zorah Beachfront Living, the The Al Zorah Seaside Hills Residences project is adjacent to the Oberoi Beach Resort, an 18- hole golf course, 10-km professional cycling track, four state-of-the-art marinas with year-round berthing and the Zoya Health and Wellbeing Resort. The development also focuses on preserving 60 percent of its land area to public spaces and a protected mangrove forest. A naturally beautiful area, Al Zorah is flanked by two waterfronts apt for water activities and is bordered by 12km of mangroves, creek, and waterfront and a 1.6km sandy beach. The undisturbed eco system is home to several migratory birds and a huge range of marine life. Five neighbourhoods are aimed to be built and connected in this area, aided by public spaces and pathways to create a community feel. Walking, jogging, cycling and golf cart trails are also interconnected to promote health, wellness, and overall well-being.

The Al Zorah Seaside Hills Residences will also offer amenities such as private beach access, a community pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, business center, children’s playgrounds, basement parking, among others.

