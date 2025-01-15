Lunate Chimera ETFs offer investors access to a wide range of geographies and markets

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Wio Securities LLC, the region's leading digital investment platform, has announced a new collaboration between Wio Invest and Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based, global alternative investment manager, and the region’s leading ETF provider, to offer UAE investors with automated and innovative investment options.

Through this collaboration, Wio Invest introduces recurring orders for Lunate Chimera ETFs, becoming the first broker in the UAE to provide this service. Recurring orders will enable users to automate weekly or monthly purchases of Lunate Chimera ETFs in UAE Dirhams at a predetermined investment amount, helping both seasoned and new investors to develop consistent investing habits and build long-term portfolios. Lunate’s Chimera ETF suite provides investors with access to a wide range of local, regional, and global markets.

“Our collaboration to introduce Lunate Chimera ETFs on Wio Invest marks a significant milestone in empowering UAE residents with diversified, innovative, and easy-to-use investment tools,” said Marwan Binhashim, General Manager of Wio Securities LLC. “The addition of recurring orders reflects our commitment to continuously enhance our simple and easy-to-use platform which equips investors of all levels with the resources to confidently grow their wealth.”

Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said: “We are pleased to offer Wio clients seamless, digitally driven access to 17 Chimera exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed and traded on UAE stock markets. These ETFs provide exposure to 10 stock markets and 2 fixed-income products, all in UAE dirhams. This access to 7 emerging equity markets and 3 developed equity markets as well as fixed income, empowers investors to diversify their portfolios globally while investing in UAE dirhams. This initiative reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that enhance flexibility, accessibility, and access to global markets.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), added: "At ADX, we are committed to advancing the UAE’s capital markets by fostering innovation and collaboration that enhances investor opportunities. The partnership between Wio Invest and Lunate introduces an innovative solution, enabling automated portfolio building through recurring orders of Chimera ETFs. This initiative supports ADX’s mission to provide seamless access to diverse financial markets, empowering investors with consistent investment tools.”

Operating under a robust regulatory framework, Wio Invest is fully regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), ensuring that all transactions are secure. This commitment to investor protection is central to Wio Invest’s vision of being the UAE’s go-to platform for innovative and accessible investment solutions.

Disclaimer: As with all investing, your capital will be at risk. The information included in Analyst ratings provided by is provided by a third party. Neither Wio nor the third party are advising, encouraging, or providing a recommendation to perform any transaction (i.e to buy, hold or sell) and the result may vary across these are merely opinions and not facts. All decisions are made by the user who declares to have full understanding of the risks involved and who makes the decision in its sole discretion.

About Wio Securities LLC:

Wio Securities LLC was established in December 2022 and operates under the ownership of ADQ Financial Services LLC. The entity is approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) for dealing in securities as a trading broker in the international markets (License No: 20200000072) and in investment as a securities portfolios management (License No: 20200000165). With a commitment to integrity, reliability, and innovation, Wio Securities LLC leverages its expertise to facilitate optimal investment opportunities for individuals and institutions alike.

For more information, please visit https://wio-invest-website.vercel.app/.

Lunate:

Lunate is an Abu Dhabi-based, Partner-led, independent global alternative investment manager with around 200 employees and $105 billion of assets under management. Lunate invests across the entire private markets spectrum, including buyouts, growth equity, early and late-stage venture capital, private credit, real assets, and public equities and public credit. Lunate aims to be one of the world’s leading private markets solutions providers through SMAs and multi-asset class funds, seeking to generate best-in-class risk-adjusted returns for its clients. Lunate established ALTÉRRA, the world’s largest private investment vehicle for climate change action, at COP28.

Lunate Capital LLC (regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority) is a subsidiary of Lunate Holding RSC Limited.

Lunate Capital Limited (regulated by the AD97GM FSRA) is a subsidiary of Lunate Holding RSC Limited.