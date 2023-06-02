Comes off the back off Lumina’s recent UK, London office opening and appointment of Guy Warrington, a 36-year City Veteran as Senior Adviser

Lumina connects capital and transactions across its core markets of the UAE, KSA and the UK, driving cross-border collaboration

Dubai, UAE: Lumina Capital Advisers, a leading corporate finance advisory firm, has been appointed by the UK government's Department for Business and Trade (DBT) as a registered provider to the DBT’s overseas referral network for the Middle East.

Lumina's role is to support UK companies seeking to engage in the Middle East, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, renewable energy, technology, and sustainable infrastructure development. This latest announcement comes amidst significant advancements in the region, such as Saudi Arabia's ambitious US$900bn infrastructure and smart city investment plan, where UK companies' specialist skills are in high demand.

"The appointment reflects our deep expertise and strong presence in the Middle East and the UK. We are excited to bring our wealth of experience to bear in supporting UK businesses navigating the region’s dynamic markets." said George Traub, Managing Partner of Lumina.

The year has seen a global focus on sustainability, with the UAE declaring it the 'Year of Sustainability' and playing host to the pivotal COP28 conference. The appointment of Lumina further aligns with these global sustainability efforts, as they facilitate UK-Middle East collaborations in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure.

The Lumina team, with a combined experience of over 100 years in the Middle East and UK markets, connects capital and transactions between the regions. The firm appointed Guy Warrington, a 36-year City of London veteran as Senior Adviser to further boost its capabilities in the UK.

Board member of Lumina, John Martin St Valery, OBE, recently awarded for his exceptional contribution to British business in the Middle East, added: "Our role now extends to providing high-level regional access to both private and governmental organisations, enabling key transactions and projects for our clients in both regions."

In parallel, Lumina continues to work closely with Middle Eastern family conglomerates on outbound expansion opportunities into the UK, a recent example being as lead adviser to DULSCO, a UAE family conglomerate, on its acquisition of UK-based energy manpower business AGR Limited, fostering another successful international collaboration between the Middle East and the UK.

About Lumina Capital Advisers

Lumina Capital Advisers Limited (“Lumina”) focuses on matching capital and transactions between the Middle East and the UK. With offices in London, Dubai and Riyadh, Lumina’s team of experienced dealmakers brings senior level international expertise to family conglomerates and private equity clients from the region, the UK or around the world. With over 100 years of collective experience, the team at Lumina has advised on more than 100 M&A, financing and restructuring transactions across the globe. They have consistently delivered unconflicted, dynamic and international standards of deal execution with longstanding counterparty relationships. Lumina is regulated by DFSA.

About DBT

DBT’s Export Support Service – International Markets offering, the Overseas Referral Network offers introductions to a network of private sector service providers to help businesses with issues on a commercial basis, including sector specialists such as Lumina.

DBT’s Export Support Service International Markets supports UK businesses looking to export into global markets with insight and guidance provided by DBT teams based around the world, as well as introductions to the Overseas Referral Network

