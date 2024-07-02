Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Lumi, a leading mobility provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has partnered with global technology company, SAP, to enhance the company’s HR processes and procedures through automation, scalability, and data-driven decision-making. The investment in the advanced HR system will provide Saudi Arabia’s home-grown brand with the necessary tools to streamline HR functions more efficiently, improve employee satisfaction, ensure compliance, and support strategic business goals.

The integration of SAP SuccessFactors cloud solutions, a market-leading AI-enabled suite, will enable Lumi to enhance overall efficiency and effectiveness of their HR operations, augment employee experiences, make smarter people decisions and connect HR across all areas of business.

Among the key benefits for a growth company such as Lumi to partner with an advanced HR system offered by SAP are scalability, automation of routine tasks, enhanced recruitment and onboarding, improved employee engagement and retention, data-driven decision making, regulatory compliance, enhanced employee experience, integration with other business systems and strategic HR planning. The implementation of advanced HR systems and increased automation of routine tasks will enable HR to further focus on strategic initiatives to accelerate business growth and ensure the workforce is in sync with the company’s corporate objective.

“We are delighted to partner with Lumi to help them achieve their strategic HR objectives,” said Omar Bukhari, Head of Consumer Retail Services, SAP Saudi Arabia. “As Lumi continues to grow successfully and expand its business, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, once implemented, will provide Lumi with the tools and insights they need to streamline their HR processes, improve employee engagement, and attract and retain top talent.”

Mohamad Alamro, Executive Director of Human Capital Management in Lumi, said; “Human Resources lie at the heart of Lumi’s thriving business culture and we are thrilled to integrate SAP SuccessFactors to further enhance and amplify the company’s strategic growth. We are confident the new AI-enabled suit will augment the management of HR functions more efficiently leading to improved productivity, employee satisfaction and business agility with the end aim of supporting and achieving the company’s strategic business goals.”

Lumi plays a key role in revolutionizing the car rental experience in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With a fleet of 34,000 new and well-maintained vehicles in over 35 locations across the Kingdom, they offer competitive pricing and speedy and convenient bookings on the back of seamless online and branch booking experiences alongside top-notch customer service. The integration of SAP will further streamline the process enabling Lumi to align HR initiatives with the company’s business goals so they can compete and thrive today and in the future.

Lumi Rental Company started its operations in 2006 as a sole proprietorship to provide car rental services amongst a portfolio of travel companies under the umbrella of Seera Group Holding. In 2016, strategic plans for the car rental business were reconfigured and an expert management team was appointed. The Company has emerged as one of the leaders in the car rental sector, serving customers across the Central, Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern Regions from 35 car rental branches and three vehicle maintenance centres in addition to mobile workshops and third-party vendors, digital channels and a used car sales showroom.

Lumi’s core activities consist of the following business segments: vehicle lease and provision of other related services; car rental and provision of other related services; and sale of used cars owned by the Company and released from its operations. https://lumirental.com/en