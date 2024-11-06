Abu Dhabi, UAE: Lulu Retail Holdings PLC (“Lulu Retail”, or “Lulu”, or the “Company”, and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), the largest and fastest growing pan-GCC full-line retailer and a public company limited by shares incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”), today announces the successful completion of the bookbuild and public subscription process for its initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”) on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”).

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Lulu Retail confirms the Final Offer Price for its ordinary shares (the “Shares”, each a “Share”) has been set at AED 2.04 per Share, pricing at the top of the previously announced Offer Price Range and implying a market capitalization of the Group at listing of AED 21.07 billion (c. $5.74 billion).

The Offering raised gross proceeds of AED 6.32 billion (c. $1.72 billion) [1], making it the largest UAE IPO of 2024 to date.

The Offering achieved aggregate demand of over AED 135 billion (c. $37 billion) from local, regional, and international investors, a record for a non-Government UAE IPO over the past 10 years, with the IPO oversubscribed by more than 25 times across all tranches (excluding Cornerstone Investors).

The IPO received exceptional retail investor interest, with more than 82,000 retail investors subscribing to the Offering – a record for a UAE IPO over the past 10 years.

Admission of the Shares to trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”) (the “Admission”) is expected to take place on Thursday 14 November 2024, with Lulu Retail marking the 100th listing on ADX.

Saifee Rupawala, Chief Executive Officer of Lulu Retail, said: “We’re extremely proud to see such strong demand for the Lulu Retail IPO, which raised over $1.72 billion and saw total aggregate demand of c. $37 billion, a sign that investors share our passion and excitement for the Company. We look forward to rewarding the trust shown by investors in Lulu and remain confident we will achieve our guidance targets in 2024 and beyond. The high level of demand reflects Lulu Retail’s attractive investment proposition and iconic brand, which is built on our leading pan-GCC market position, commitment to world-class customer experience, robust financial performance, and a well-defined strategy for growth. We’re also incredibly pleased to see extremely strong and record demand from UAE retail investors, with more than 82,000 subscribing for shares. We welcome all our new shareholders and look forward to sharing our journey with them as we continue to grow and deliver on our ambition for 2024 and beyond.”

DETAILS OF THE FINAL PRICE

The final offer price has been set at AED 2.04, at the top end of the previously announced offer price range, raising offer proceeds of AED 6.32 billion (c. $1.72 billion). The Company and the Selling Shareholder confirm the Offering size of 3,098,671,605 (three billion ninety-eight million six hundred seventy-one thousand six hundred and five) ordinary Shares, equivalent to 30% of the Company’s total issued share capital. As announced on Monday 4 November, the total Offering size was increased during the book building period to cater to the significant local, regional and international demand received.

The Offering was over 25 times oversubscribed with orders of more than AED 135 billion (c. $37 billion) received across all tranches (excluding Cornerstone Investors).

Based on the Final Offer Price, Lulu Retail’s market capitalisation upon listing will be AED 21.07 billion (c. $5.74 billion).

Investors who subscribed through the First and Third Tranches will receive an SMS confirmation of their respective allocation commencing Tuesday 12 November, with refunds due to commence from Wednesday 13 November.

The completion of the Offering and admission is currently expected to take place on Thursday 14 November under the ticker symbol “LULU” and ISIN “AEE01487L240”, subject to market conditions and obtaining relevant regulatory approvals in the UAE, including approval of admission to listing and trading on ADX.

Moelis & Company UK LLP DIFC Branch has been appointed as Independent Financial Advisor.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Emirates NBD Capital PSC and HSBC Bank Middle East Limited have been appointed as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Alrajhi Capital, EFG-Hermes UAE Limited acting in conjunction with EFG-Hermes UAE LLC, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Goldman Sachs International and International Securities L.L.C. have been appointed as Joint Bookrunners.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, EFG-Hermes UAE Limited, Emirates NBD Capital PSC, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and HSBC Bank Middle East Limited have been appointed as Joint Lead Managers.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC have been appointed as the Joint Lead Receiving Banks. Al Maryah Community Bank LLC, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC, Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC, Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, Mashreq Bank PSC and Wio Bank PJSC have also been appointed as Receiving Banks.

Gulf Bank K.S.C.P., National Investments Company K.S.C.P., SICO BSC (C) and Sohar International Bank SAOG have been appointed as the Co-Lead Banks.

Neither HSBC Bank Middle East Limited nor any of its respective affiliates is responsible for participating in marketing or managing any aspect of the UAE Retail Offering to natural persons.

The Internal Sharia Supervision Committee of Emirates NBD Bank P.J.S.C. have issued a Shariah pronouncement confirming that, in their view, the Offering is compliant with Shariah principles. Investors should undertake their own due diligence to ensure that the Offering is Shariah compliant for their own purposes.

ABOUT LULU RETAIL

Founded in 1974, the Lulu Retail, together with its subsidiaries, is the largest pan-GCC full-line retailer by selling space, sales and number of stores, operating more than 240 hypermarket, express and mini-market stores across the six GCC countries. The Group also operates a growing e-commerce presence through its mobile app, webstore and partner channels. To serve more than 600,000 shoppers from 130 nationalities every day, the Group sources products from 85 countries, enabled by an on-the-ground sourcing presence in 19 countries. The Group’s strong brand recognition and trust among consumers in the GCC is enabling the growth of its existing stores, expansion of its store network and elevated loyalty across its customer base. www.luluretail.com

INVESTOR / ANALYST ENQUIRIES Nidhin Jose Sahir Elavia investor.relations@ae.lulumea.com MEDIA ENQUIRIES Andy Parnis (Teneo) Stephen Smith (Teneo) luluretail@teneo.com

[1]The value of UAE dirhams have been pegged to a US dollar rate of AED 3.6725 per US$1 since 1997. All AED/US$ conversions included herein have been calculated at this rate.

