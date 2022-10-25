Dubai, UAE: If you enjoy fiestas, especially ones that combine exotic culinary experiences, delicious food sampling and family friendly activities, then head to Lulu Mall Fujairah's Food Fiesta held from the 26th of October to 24th of November 2022, a 30-day campaign with 18 Days of cross promotion campaign with LuLu Hypermarket.

Lulu Mall Fujairah is always looking for ways to create family-friendly entertainment and experiences and the food fiesta will bring people together to celebrate and enjoy an outing with friends and families trying out different cuisines at food counters and watching the exciting cooking competition live at the mall.

For the 'Dine and Win' campaign customers can spend a minimum of AED 50 at any F&B store to register for the raffle draw at the Mall Information Counter and obtain an e-coupon by SMS for draws to win prizes. One grand prize winner will be selected using an Electronic Voucher System after the Campaign duration and will be awarded with a AED 10,000/- Laka Mall Gift Voucher.

There will be five consolation prize winners who will be selected using the Electronic Voucher System and will be awarded with AED 1,000/- Laka Mall Gift Vouchers each and hence there will be six winners in 12 Days.

To be part of the Cooking Competition held from the 4th to 6th November, interested participants can get themselves registered from the 26th of October for the Cooking Competition which has three categories - Starters, Main Courses and desserts.

Three 1st Prize Winners will be selected and awarded with AED 2,000/- Laka gift voucher each while the three 2nd Prize Winners will be awarded with AED 1,000/- Laka gift vouchers each. All the Winners will be selected by Senior LuLu Chefs.

In addition, there will be a Lulu cross Promotion with special Discount Coupons of selected F&B stores given to Customers when they spend a minimum of AED 200 from LuLu Hypermarket and LuLu Department Store.

The Food Street part of the campaign features a variety of Food Counters consisting of mainly Street Food of various Cuisines, arranged in the food court to cater the Mall customers. This includes food Counters for Barbeque, Grilled and Roasted Foods at the food court.

The festivities and ambience at the Food Fiesta will offer a fun day out for foodies and they will not need to travel far to enjoy authentic food from all around the world. Lulu Mall Fujairah places great emphasis on safety measures regarding COVID-19, ensuring the public areas remain a safe place to shop and dine in.

