Jeddah: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has given a go ahead for UAE based retailer Lulu Group’s plan to set up a modern logistics hub in Johannesburg. The President was speaking after inaugurating “Produly South African” Food Festival held at Lulu Hypermarket at Al Rawabi District in Jeddah as part of his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

President Ramaphosa during his speech praised Lulu Group for its leading role in nurturing meaningful and friendly ties with South Africa. He welcomed the suggestion of Lulu to set up logistics hub in his country and indicated that his government would work closely with Lulu to make this a reality by 2024.

The President was accompanied by Ahmed bin Aqeel Al Khatib, Saudi Minister of Tourism, Ibrahim Patel, South African Minister of Trade Industry and Competition, Naledi Pander, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and Thandi Modize – Minister of Defense and Military Veterans.

The “Proudly South African” Festival showcase the range of juicy and wholesome food on the shelves from South Africa – fruits and veg, exotic antipasti condiments made from South African peppers, juices and high-quality canned fruit along with top South African brands such as Nando’s, Westphalia, Blue Diamond Almond Milk, Rooibos Tea, Dew lands Juices and Cape Herb & Spice among others.

“LuLu Group has recognized the range and quality of South African products and you will find more and more of them on our shelves,” said Shehim Mohammed, Director, LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets. The bounty of South African produce at our LuLu festival is symbolic of our increasing ties with Africa where the LuLu Group has been exploring supply-chain possibilities and agribusiness options, he added.

Also present on the occasion were Mogobo David Magabe, South African Ambassador to Saudi, Sabu George, Lulu South Africa Director and other top officials.

-Ends-