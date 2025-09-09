LSEG D&A has launched REDI on Workspace, embedding execution management directly into its flagship platform, LSEG Workspace. This marks a significant milestone in unifying front-office workflows for investment professionals.

With REDI on Workspace, clients now benefit from a seamless experience that combines streamlined execution management, real-time market intelligence, and customisable workflows for equities, options and futures.

By offering execution within Workspace, REDI complements LSEG’s TORA OEMS offering, which delivers more sophisticated functionality and automation for customers with more complex execution requirements.

Holden Sibley, Head of Investment Management & Execution Solutions, LSEG, commented: "Our strategy is to deliver to customers the unparalleled breadth of LSEG’s capabilities through the Workspace ecosystem. By integrating execution management directly into Workspace, we’re empowering clients to act on insights without switching systems. It’s a smarter, faster way to trade.”

Trading capabilities and related services offered within LSEG Workspace are limited to order management and routing, and do not provide or constitute investment recommendations or advice. These capabilities are intended solely for sophisticated users who are knowledgeable about the securities and interests transmitted through such services and are capable of understanding and evaluating the associated risks. Trading capabilities are not available in all jurisdictions. REDI on Workspace is a distinct product offered by LSEG and is not provided by, or part of the regulated trading services offered by REDI Global Technologies, LLC. REDI on Workspace is not a regulated trading platform and should not be construed as such.