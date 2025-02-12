Dubai, United Arab Emirates — LIXIL, maker of pioneering water and housing products whose portfolio includes the brand GROHE, has been included in the prestigious “Dow Jones Sustainability World Index” (DJSI World) with its highest ever score.[1] This marks the sixth consecutive year the company has been listed in the global index while also reaffirming its position in the DJSI Asia Pacific for the eighth consecutive year. The DJSI World is regarded as a global benchmark for the objective evaluation of companies' sustainability strategies and practices. Inclusion is based, among other factors, on an outstanding overall rating in the areas of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. More than 13,000 listed companies worldwide were invited to take part in the assessment process in 2024[2], where LIXIL achieved its highest score to date: 83/100[3], positioning the company at the top of the Building Products industry forthe first time.

As part of LIXIL’s strong brand portfolio, GROHE’s sustainability initiatives and product innovations play a vital role in supporting the company's Impact Strategy[4].

In its commitment to responsible sourcing and to comply with the German Supply Chain Act, the brand has elevated its processes by partnering with the supply chain sustainability platform IntegrityNext since 2022 to conduct due diligence on human rights and environmental standards when selecting new suppliers.

GROHE is also fulfilling its commitment to CO2 reduction, with all eight LIXIL International’s fittings plants as well as the German logistics centres of the GROHE brand achieving CO2 neutrality in 2020, followed by the outbound logistics in 2021. All eight fittings plants and German distribution centers switched to green energy. Unavoidable emissions are currently offset by three high-quality compensation projects.

GROHE will continue its persistent sustainability efforts—not only in respect to CO2 reduction but throughout its entire value chain.

Learn more about GROHE’s sustainability efforts.

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of LIXIL, a manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products. In order to offer “Pure Freude an Wasser”, every product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability.

The brand offers life-enhancing product solutions as well as services with its dedicated portfolios GROHE QuickFix, GROHE Professional and its premium sub-brand GROHE SPA. All cater to the specific needs of GROHE’s professional business partners and their differentiated target groups.

With water at the core of its business, the brand contributes to LIXIL’s Impact Strategy with a resource-saving value chain: from CO2-neutral* production, the removal of unnecessary plastic in the product packaging, all the way to water- and energy-saving product technologies such as GROHE Everstream, a water-recirculating shower.

*includes CO2 compensation projects

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 53,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com

