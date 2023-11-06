The digital bank recently launched its revamped value proposition targeting Generation Now

Dubai, UAE: Liv, UAE’s first digital bank launched by Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has launched an exciting new digital offering. Till the end of 2023, eligible Liv customers can benefit from instant personal loans without any fees via the Liv app. The digital bank offers personal loans with an interest rate of just 8.99% per annum and flexible payment terms of 12-48 months.

To be eligible for the offer, customers should not have an existing Personal Loan on Liv and must be transferring a salary of more than AED 5,000 to their Liv account for at least three months. The fees charged during the promotion period will be refunded to the customers within the month.

Delivering on Liv’s brand motto of ‘Liv Ahead’, the promotion seeks to empower Generation Now, comprising young professionals and digitally minded consumers, to fulfil their personal aspirations.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “Liv continues to introduce first-in-the-market innovative products to its platform, solidifying its position as the unrivalled champion of digital banking in the UAE. Through innovative products and fully digital offerings like these, we aim to support our customers’ financial goals and aspirations, while delivering exceptional digital experiences.”

Pedro Sousa Cardoso, Chief Digital Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, said: “While UAE banking consumers remain spoilt for choice, Liv addresses the urgent need for a redefined banking experience that is simpler and more accessible. Liv empowers customers who are looking to have an alternate banking account and relationship in the UAE with some of the most innovative products and services in the market.”

Liv was the first digital bank to introduce the Bonus Multiplier Account, whose gamified structure rewards customers for their loyalty, giving them a 3% increment on their monthly salaries. It was also the first digital bank to offer the Money Ahead Deposit, a 4-month fixed deposit offering up to 4% interest upfront on day one instead of deposit maturity.

Liv also offers the only credit card in the region that enables one-click switching rewards between Skywards miles and cashback as well as the popular Goal Accounts, a one-of-a-kind digital service that allows customers to set-and-forget automated rules (for example, pay-yourself first) to easily save money for their financial goals, all the while earning attractive returns on their balances. The first-to-market Liv family app Liv Young, designed for young individuals aged between 8-17 years, also continues to attract interest in the market.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 20 million customers. As at 30th September 2023, total assets were AED 836 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 228 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 853 branches and 4,213 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Akshata Datar

asda’a bcw; Dubai, UAE

Email: Akshata.Datar@bcw-global.com