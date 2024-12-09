Abu Dhabi, UAE – Line Investments & Property SP LLC, the shopping mall division of Lulu International Holdings, has unveiled its next-generation VISA - powered LAKA Gift Card, ushering in a new era of convenience, personalization, and security for shoppers across its 19 premier malls in the UAE. Perfectly timed for the New Year 2025 gifting season, the enhanced platform is set to redefine the gifting landscape while strengthening Line Investments position as a regional leader in innovation.

The new VISA - powered LAKA Gift Card introduces groundbreaking features that elevate the gifting experience. Shoppers can now personalize their cards with video messages, an industry first in the GCC, while benefiting from Visa integration that ensures secure and seamless transactions. The platform also offers advanced card security and partial redemption capabilities, allowing recipients to enjoy ultimate flexibility. Real-time balance updates and integration with a mobile app further enhance convenience, creating a dynamic and customer-focused gifting solution.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Property, expressed pride in the company’s strides toward innovation: “The launch of the new VISA - powered LAKA Gift Card marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that prioritize our customers needs. This platform is not just a tool; it’s a transformative experience, enabling us to enhance the retail ecosystem and solidify our leadership in the region’s digital transformation journey.”

Mr. Biju George, General Manager for Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, emphasized the impact of the new VISA -powered LAKA Gift Card: “With its intuitive design and next-generation features, this innovation transforms the gifting market in the UAE, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience for shoppers while providing added benefits for our tenants. It reaffirms our dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving growth across all our malls.”

"The new VISA - powered LAKA Gift Card is a game-changer for the retail sector in UAE. By integrating innovative features such as video messaging and Visa-powered transactions, we are enhancing the customer experience while creating new opportunities for our retail partners," added Mr. Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager of Line Investments & Property, Dubai and Northern Emirates Region.

“We are delighted to partner with Line Investments and Property, the retail development & management division of LuLu International Holdings, to revolutionise the gifting experience across their malls in the UAE. Giftstarr will provide program management for all Line Malls, which includes the integration of the Giftstarr Till System, Cardholder Portal, Gift Card Management Platform and the reporting suite. This will allow us to transform gifting into a seamless and memorable experience and we will work closely with Line Investments & property to continuously evolve and enhance their gift card offering. Together, we’re setting a new standard for shopping and gifting in the region and our partnership represents an exciting step forward in transforming the way people shop, gift, and connect. - Mike van der Ende, Head of Region, Giftstarr

"We are proud to partner with Line Investments and Property, the retail development and management division of Lulu International Holdings, to power the gift card solution for all their malls across the UAE. NymCard's ongoing commitment is to enable modern, innovative and secure embedded finance services to our clients. By leveraging our advanced payment infrastructure, strong partnerships with digital payments companies, and deep regional expertise, we aim to elevate the gifting and shopping experience for Line Investments mall customers” added Shiraz Ali, Chief Business Officer of NymCard.

"Visa’s advanced technology offers a secure and rewarding payment experience, making it easier for UAE shoppers to personalize their gifts while enjoying peace of mind. This collaboration also reinforces our commitment to innovation and supporting our retail partners with building customer loyalty. We are excited about our partnership with Line Investments & Property SP LLC and NymCard to launch the LAKA Gift VISA card in the UAE," said Salima Gutieva, VISA VP and Country Manager for UAE.

As part of Line Investments efforts to continuously elevate customer satisfaction, the new Visa powered LAKA Gift Card will be available across its network of 19 malls in UAE, including destinations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain. Designed to simplify gifting while offering a highly secure and versatile solution, the platform aligns perfectly with the region’s evolving retail trends and customer expectations.

With its advanced features, innovative technology, and strategic timing for the New Year 2025, the LAKA Digital Gift Card platform is set to transform the gifting experience and further establish Line Investments & Property as a leader in the region’s retail and leisure sectors.

About Line Investments & Property L.L.C

Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi based Lulu Group International, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise take projects from concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping mall sector offering full 360-degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets.

About NymCard

NymCard is MENA’s trusted partner in embedded finance, delivering a comprehensive suite of financial services designed for seamless integration. The platform provides card issuing, embedded lending, and money movement capabilities, enabling financial institutions, telecommunications providers, conglomerates, and other industries to create tailored payment programs that address evolving customer needs. Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and a member of major global card schemes, NymCard processes billions of dollars annually for its partners. The platform solves key market needs such as real-time transactions, personalized lending solutions, modern and secure payment rails. Its modular, API-first architecture allows businesses to launch custom solutions quickly and efficiently, transforming the way payment solutions are delivered in the region.

About Giftstarr

Giftstarr is a leading provider in gift card solutions having issued millions of gift cards globally to help malls boost revenue and build customer loyalty. Giftstarr’s innovative solutions offer seamless integration whilst their personalised features and a user-friendly interface enhances customer engagement and satisfaction. Giftstarr supports malls and retailers by providing a flexible and scalable solution that caters to both personal and corporate gifting demands, including online purchasing channels for an instant, digital way to buy gift cards. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Giftstarr empowers shopping malls to elevate the customer experience while offering the convenience and versatility of modern gifting.