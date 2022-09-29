The partnership is set to further Like Digital & Partners’ commitment to the composable commerce approach, allowing digital retailers to stay ahead of the curve

DUBAI: Two of the digital world's most innovative companies are coming together in a new partnership to push the boundaries of digital retail.

Like Digital & Partners is excited to announce joining the commercetools partners community as a "select partner" across their European and MENA regional teams. Like Digital & Partners is an award-winning agency with offices in London, Dubai with new openings in 2022 adding Paris, Rome and Riyadh to their localised business footprint.



The company is strategically increasing its partnership network and has chosen the innovative partner commercetools for its place in the global market. A leader in headless commerce and an industry-leading eCommerce software provider, commercetools is renowned for its disruptive innovation. By partnering with commercetools, Like Digital & Partners will deepen its capabilities and service offering in the headless, composable commerce space.

“This new partnership expands our composable offering and in return, allows us to service more clients with a breadth of options. It reinforces our commitment to the micro services world that brands are pushing towards. These new capabilities are vital in helping digital retailers stay one step ahead of the customer expectation curve and unlock their full potential via digital transformation. Our team has been advocating for composable commerce for quite some time, and commercetools is one of a few very select partners we think really unlocks this architecture effectively for brands. We are all thrilled to announce our partnership with commercetools,” said Alexander Tovey, Chief Commercial Officer, Like Digital & Partners.



Recognised as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant report for third consecutive year, commercetools will enable Like Digital to build visionary commerce experiences and pave the way for a new digital commerce age.

The partnership is equally as exciting for commercetools, which is confident the new pairing will have a huge impact on Like Digital & Partners’ client base.

“To achieve longevity, businesses must be technologically agile enough to meet current and prospective customers wherever they may be. They must invest in modern commerce architectures in order to safeguard their business and keep up with shifting customer preferences and market needs. Like Digital & Partners is a business I’ve long admired and I know the team are destined to create great experiences with our program. Composable commerce is inescapable to leaders looking to thrive,” said Max Kissick-Jones, Head of Partnerships EMEA, Commercetools.



The announcement comes as Chief Commercial Officer, Alexander Tovey and UK Sales Director, Ryan Mckinnia joined a global community of partners at the commercetools Partner Summit 2022 EMEA/APAC in Croatia.

