Dubai: Liferay, the leading provider of digital platforms that creates enterprise-level, cloud powered optimized digital experiences to accelerate innovation is exhibiting at GITEX Global 2022 for the fifth time in a row under its theme of ‘One Platform. Endless Solutions’.

Under its theme, Liferay will showcase most advanced solutions including its new cloud-based DXP-as-a-Service offering. Liferay’s single platform, delivered in a SaaS based cloud environment, enables tailored digital solutions to help organizations stay seamlessly connected to people and systems. The solutions range across building a modern e-commerce site to setting up a secure portal for customers, employees, partners, or suppliers. Visitors to Liferay at GITEX Global will be able to witness digitization of customer journeys across key industry verticals that include government, insurance and banking.

Moussalam Dalati – General Manager, Middle East and Africa at Liferay said “Delivering excellent digital experience journeys is no longer nice-to-have; it is essential for business health. Customized and personalized experiences lie at the heart of outstanding customer experiences. At Liferay, we empower organizations to re-engineer digital journeys through data-driven insights for creating seamless experiences across the entire value chain and thrive in today’s fast changing world.

GITEX Global is the most dominant tech show in the global digital economy that enables us to showcase our innovations and support company goals of rising to the top in CX and EX.”

Digital Experience Platforms play a major role in enabling organizations to enhance, personalize a full-service customer experience across the life of a customer journey. With open-source advantages endorsed globally and regionally, Liferay continues to provide flexibility to customers to create applications with reduced complexity, accelerating its delivery to customers. Liferay will host its regional partners AppsWave, American Eagle and UAE Digital Lab at its maiden stand-alone booth in Hall 6A -40, each showcasing their technologies and solution offerings.