Through panel discussions that took place at the Project Lebanon exhibition, Liban Cables highlighted the importance of proactive measures to mitigate electrical fire hazards post-earthquake.

Liban Cables addressed the significance of electrical safety at the Made in Lebanon exhibition by drawing attention to the risks presented by fake cables. They stressed the need of utilizing the Nexans app to confirm the authenticity of products through live demonstrations and educational lectures, calling for caution to reduce the increased dangers of electrical fires.

Beirut, Lebanon: - Liban Cables, a Nexans company; the leading provider of advanced cabling systems, solutions, and innovative services, reaffirmed its dedication to electrical fire safety in buildings during its participation in the Project Lebanon and Made in Lebanon 2024 exhibitions held at Seaside Arena Beirut on the 25th and 26th of April 2024 and Forum de Beirut from the 9th to the 13th of May 2024, respectively.

At the Project Lebanon exhibition, Liban Cables engaged in panel discussions alongside speakers from public and private organizations like the Order of Engineers and Architects (OEA), the Lebanese Standards Association (LIBNOR), and the Government Capital Civil Planning Department, contributing with valuable insights on critical issues facing the sectors concerned with the safety of buildings in the region.

Panel: Mitigating Electrical Fire Hazards Post-Earthquake

In the aftermath of recent seismic activity, the second panel focused on mitigating electrical fire hazards in earthquake-prone regions. Liban Cables underscored the importance of proactive measures to prevent electrical fires, including the use of Low Fire Hazard (LFH) cables. LFH cables, which are specially designed to contain fires and minimize smoke and hazardous emissions, offer enhanced fire safety in high-risk areas.

Following their active and insightful participation at the Project Lebanon exhibition, Liban Cables seamlessly carried forward their dedication to buildings’ electrical fire safety into the Made in Lebanon 2024 exhibition, presenting their latest innovations and raising awareness about critical issues such as electrical safety and the risks of counterfeit cables.

As part of Made in Lebanon 2024, Liban Cables not only showcased their latest innovations but also shed light on the dangers of electrical fires caused by counterfeit cables, raising crucial awareness about this issue. Through live demonstrations conducted by the technical team, attendees witnessed firsthand the significant difference between genuine and fake cables. Notably, the fake cables burned, significantly heightening the risk of electrical fires. This demonstration portrayed the urgent need for vigilance against counterfeit cables and the importance of verifying product authenticity.

Engaging with their visitors by providing insights into the market landscape, Liban Cables’ team delivered an informative presentation on Electrical Safety, focusing on protecting ourselves, our families, and buildings from the threat of fires.

Emphasizing the need to address counterfeit cables, particularly concerning their significant risks to electrical safety in buildings, Liban Cables reiterated the significance of verifying product authenticity through the Nexans app. Demonstrating the app's functionality, Liban Cables educated attendees on how to scan the cables to confirm their genuineness.

As a pioneer in the electrical industry, Liban Cables remains steadfast in its commitment to driving positive change and fostering safety in communities across Lebanon and beyond. By continuously innovating and prioritizing excellence in every aspect of its operations, Liban Cables aims to empower businesses, governments, and individuals to build a brighter, safer future for generations to come.

About Liban Cables, a Nexans company

Liban Cables was founded in 1967 by a group of Lebanese industrialists, backed up by the technical assistance of Two international leading firms, Les Cables De Lyon – France & Phelps Dodge USA. Today we are part of a multinational group, Nexans, A global leader in the cable industry linking people, ideas and the future. Our objective is to provide sustainable electrification for everyone. The main activities that will allow us to make our vision a reality are focused on three key areas : Environmental, Social and Governance.

Every day our employees are inspired by one purpose; Electrify the Future

For more information, please visit www.libancables.com/en

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

