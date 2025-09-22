LG Launches 'EXAONE Business Intelligence' to Transform Global Financial Markets with AI Agent Technology22 September 2025 : LG AI Research today announced the launch of ‘EXAONE Business Intelligence (EXAONE-BI)’, a groundbreaking financial AI agent, powered by LSEG data, designed to provide deep, predictive insights into global capital markets. The commercial service launch was marked by a ceremony at the London Stock Exchange.

“EXAONE-BI will evolve into a superintelligent agent where individual agents collaborate to create collective intelligence,” said Woohyung Lim, Co-Head of LG AI Research. “This partnership is a powerful signal of Korean AI’s growing global competitiveness.”

“Our collaboration with LG AI reflects LSEG’s commitment to providing trusted data that supports more effective decision-making. Working together, we see opportunities to deliver greater value to customers and drive innovation across the financial ecosystem,” said Todd Hartmann, Group Head of Data & Feeds, LSEG.

EXAONE-BI: The World’s First Fully Autonomous Financial AI Agent

EXAONE-BI is the world’s first financial AI agent capable of performing the entire analysis, forecasting, and report generation process without human intervention. LG AI Research designed the system as a collaborative framework of four specialized AI agents:

AI Journalist: Collects external data such as news, corporate disclosures, and macroeconomic indicators; finds and processes the necessary information; and then synthesizes it while providing context.

Collects external data such as news, corporate disclosures, and macroeconomic indicators; finds and processes the necessary information; and then synthesizes it while providing context. AI Economist: Uses the data compiled by the journalist to forecast the future.

Uses the data compiled by the journalist to forecast the future. AI Analyst: Analyzes the economist’s forecasts alongside internal indicators to identify key factors and anomaly signals that could impact individual stocks, then explains them in a way people can easily understand.

AI Decision-Maker: Compares and evaluates the analyst’s findings and multiple scenarios to generate a final score.

The system's ability to integrate and process massive amounts of both text and numerical data allows it to provide comprehensive analysis, forecasts, and rationales for all sectors and industries.

At the event, LSEG and LG AI showcased the AI-Powered Equity Forecast Score, a 1–100 signal predicting 4-week asset returns (Scores ≤50 suggest decline; >50 suggest growth). Each score includes a commentary, an LG language model–generated explanation highlighting key drivers like earnings or sentiment, making AI forecasts more transparent and actionable.

Providing Expert-Level Insights on 5,000+ US Stocks Daily

While other financial AI services exist, they have often been limited by lower accuracy or served as auxiliary tools for summarization. The launch of EXAONE-BI is a direct response to the increasing demand for advanced financial data and analytics, driven by market volatility and the growing importance of data-driven decision-making.

LG AI Research anticipates that EXAONE-BI will be a starting point for ushering in the era of "Agentive AI," moving beyond the current generative AI landscape.

LG AI Research plans to further enhance its AI agent technology to assist in business decision-making across the financial sector and other industries.

About LSEG

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world’s financial system. With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes. LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 65 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ over 26,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific. LSEG’s ticker symbol is LSEG.

Contact

Tarek Fleihan

Global Communications, LSEG

newsroom@lseg.com