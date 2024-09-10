UAE, Dubai: Popular international omni-channel beauty retailer, LETOILE has announced yet another milestone from its foray into the GCC market, opening one of its largest beauty stores in the UAE located at Dubai Festival City Mall the city’s premium lifestyle destination.

The leader in beauty retail, LETOILE offers a wide variety of brands at a range of different prices. Spanning 1800 square meters offers the largest selection of fragrances, niche perfumes, makeup, skincare, haircare, body care, and many other products, with an assortment sourced from all over the world: France, Italy, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Korea, Japan and many more.

LETOILE is an international omni-channel beauty retailer with 30 years of expertise, over 1000 stores, more than 17,000 professional beauty advisors, unique bonus loyalty programmes and one of the largest online beauty platforms in Europe and Asia.

The LETOILE portfolio consists of over 1,000 brands such as Chanel, Lancome, Saint Laurent, Hind al Oud, Xerjoff, Shiseido, Clarins, Mugler, Loreal Paris as well as other top-of-the-market brands, including 200 that are entirely new and exclusive in the GCC market, such as Antonio Maretti, Dolce Milk, Philipp Plein, AKRO, Collistar, Artdeco and Eisenberg.

As a customer centric company, LETOILE offers a truly international experience , giving customers personalized consultations to help choose the perfect product that suits their individual needs and tastes. The overall shopping experience at LETOILE is elevated through the 3Axe Services: Make up Masterclasses; Skin diagnostics, as well as facial and hair treatments tailored with perfumery workshops and trainings. To enhance the experience even further, L’ETOILE shoppers can enjoy coffee and pastries at the boutique café located conveniently inside the store.

“We are delighted to welcome LETOILE to our dynamic array of retail offerings at Dubai Festival City Mall. We are confident that the brand’s extensive experience and expertise will attract numerous beauty enthusiasts, particularly given the rapidly evolving demand for diverse beauty products and the increasing focus on conscious consumerism. As the largest branch to date, we are excited to witness another global retailer flourish within our space and look forward to welcoming many more in the coming months,” said Hayssam Hajar, Director Asset Management UAE, Al Futtaim Real Estate.

“LETOILE already has plans underway to open more stores in key locations across the region, including Riyadh, Doha and Abu Dhabi. Each store will continue to embody the same commitment to luxury, quality, variety and personalized service that LETOILE is known for’’, said Arseny Volodin, CEO of LETOILE GULF.

LETOILE’s e-commerce omni channel platform is available at letoile.ae and letoile.qa and APPs (iOS and Android). This segment will set to compete at the highest level, offering customers the convenience of browsing and purchasing from a wide range of products online, along with the fastest delivery in the region.

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall, one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai, stands as the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Real Estate portfolio, achieving over 23 million footfall in 2023. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to renowned fashion and beauty brands like The Editor’s Market, H&M, Watsons, Nike, Adidas, Sephora, MAC Cosmetics and more, as well as popular interior stores including IKEA and ACE.

A paradise for culinary delights, the destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall promises an unrivalled gastronomic variety for visitors with a host of renowned brands such as Joe & The Juice, L’ETO, EL&N, and Karaki Lounge and licensed concepts including Sayf Dubai and Helipad by Frozen Cherry.

During the winter months, guests can enjoy the immersive and experiential destination The Bay by Social, featuring diverse food and beverage offering, cozy coffee counters, brand activation zones, interactive art installations, a carnival atmosphere and lush greenery.

The entertainment venue is also home to VOX Cinema Multiplex; the world-first BOUNCE-X Freestyle Terrain Park; the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE; Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre; and Leo & Loona, Hello Park and Go Skate, all-in-one family destinations.

With creating exceptional experiences at the core of its mandate, the mall offers several signature services including car charging stations, EZ taxis inside the mall, valet parking, NOL charging stations and Mayed, the mall’s personal happiness ambassador to provide personalized assistance to elevate the shopping experience.

About Al-Futtaim Real Estate

Al-Futtaim Real Estate is the region’s only private master developer with over six decades of real estate and management experiences, with a diversified portfolio across the real estate value chain. Al-Futtaim Real Estate is responsible for a multi-billion-dollar portfolio comprising of individual, corporate real estate and investment assets and master-planned destinations across the Middle East and North Africa region. With capabilities across the value chain and entire real estate cycle from location conceptualization, development, design and fit-out, asset management, contracting and operation, Al-Futtaim Real Estate covers a diverse range of industries and asset type including residential, commercial, malls, hospitality, healthcare, infrastructure, and education.

The current flagship mixed-use urban communities under Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s Festival City brand are Dubai Festival City, Cairo Festival City and Doha Festival City. Dubai Festival City and Cairo Festival City are fully integrated communities which have been carefully master planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential and commercial accommodation, educational institutions and five-star hotels to fully complement the signature retail, leisure, and entertainment proposition. The Real Estate portfolio covers over 1 million sqm GLA across retail and commercial assets and over 80 million in annual footfall across five malls in the MENA region: Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza in the UAE, Cairo Festival City Mall in Egypt, Doha Festival City in Qatar and Zenata Mall in Casablanca, Morocco.

Testament to its expertise in the retail space, Al-Futtaim Real Estate also provides third party management services in asset management, leasing, marketing and operations for shopping centers in the region, including Arabian Center, part of the Al Naboodah Group.

The Al-Futtaim Real Estate division also manages Al Futtaim’s contracting business, a fully integrated, end-to-end engineering, technologies and construction specialist with a solid delivery track record of mega projects in major Middle East markets over the past 50 years. Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies offers customers complete engineering and systems integration solutions.

