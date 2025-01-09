Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 2024 was a record setting year for Dubai real estate, and a landmark year for LEOS Development, who solidified its position as a key player in Dubai’s property market. Driven by a strong portfolio of groundbreaking projects, strategic partnerships and a renewed commitment to sustainability, LEOS has set new benchmarks in design, innovation and community. Looking to build further momentum in 2025, LEOS is set to launch Weybridge Gardens 4 during Q1, marking the beginning of another dynamic year, bringing the total up to ninth projects.

Over the past 18 months, LEOS launched an impressive seven projects, including Hadley Heights, Weybridge Gardens (1,2, and 3), Cavendish Square, Knightsbridge, and Kensington Gardens. The company’s operational efficiency was exemplified when two projects were launched within a 10 day window. Achieving over 90% sales across all projects is a clear testament to market confidence and LEOS’ commitment to excellence.

LEOS is redefining Dubai’s real estate landscape with a portfolio of projects that offer timeless contemporary design, world class amenities and meticulously crafted interiors by British and European architects. Knightsbridge redefines wellness, with the first climate-adaptive community, located in Meydan District 11. In the serene community of Greenwood, Kensington Gardens, harmonises sophisticated design with idyllic nature, perfect for families. In Jumeirah Village Circle, Cavendish Square and Hedley Heights are positioned in the sought after location for seamless city living. Weybridge Gardens 1, 2 and 3 delivering 187 modern apartments and excellent connectivity on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

In July, LEOS expanded its presence by becoming the official sponsors of AFC Bournemouth who play in the prestigious English Premier League. This collaboration is grounded in shared values and a commitment to growth, aligned with the company’s broader vision of global expansion and community connection. Reinforcing its dedication to giving back, LEOS announced a pledge to donate profits from all future projects to Mr. Adel Alsweedi’s Dubai Charity Association. This milestone reflects the company’s long-term vision to create lasting impact and offer community support.

The UAE’s growing global stature is a key factor in LEOS’ success. Ranked seventh globally in the 2024 IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook, the UAE has seen significant foreign direct investment inflows of $30.7 billion in 2023, with Dubai emerging as a magnet for global investors. The Emirate’s proactive economic initiatives and advanced infrastructure have driven demand, in communities such as Jumeirah Village Circle (1,035 units sold) and Jumeirah Village Triangle (670 units sold), which topped sales transactions in November, according to the latest report from Engel & Völkers Middle East.

As demand for eco-friendly properties grows, developers are increasingly integrating sustainable design features into their projects. LEOS is at the forefront of sustainability. LEOS Knightsbridge development is Dubai’s first climate-adaptive wellness community. The project incorporates a host of eco-friendly features, including hydroponic vertical gardens, solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems, EV charging stations, energy-efficient lighting, and green roof irrigation systems. The demand for health-conscious, wellness-driven communities is intensifying. As residents become more focused on their physical and mental well-being, developers are responding by prioritising wellness in their projects. Kensington Gardens offers crystal healing lighting, swimmable lagoon, wellness centres, gyms, yoga & meditation spaces and harvest gardens - to promote well-being and provide balanced, rejuvenated lifestyle.

As the real estate industry continues to evolve, 2025 is set to be a year defined by several pivotal trends, particularly in fast-growing and dynamic markets like Dubai. LEOS Developments, a key player in the city’s luxury real estate sector, is positioning itself to lead the charge, aligning its projects with these emerging industry shifts.

About LEOS Development

LEOS Developments is an award-winning international property and lifestyle developer. Born in the UK in 2013, LEOS has been expanding its presence in the Middle East with the release of world-class residential communities in Meydan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubailand & Greenwood. The company is renowned for its innovative British designs and specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate, offering services ranging from land sourcing to asset management. With nine projects currently underway in the UAE, LEOS continues to solidify its reputation for delivering exceptional developments. With a proven track record in delivering quality developments, LEOS has transformed old courthouses and built premium residential properties in sought-after locations like Mayfair, London. Its mission is to create an exemplary standard of living for residents by delivering quality properties that integrate successfully with the environment and community, bringing British and European quality standards to the UAE real estate market.

To know more about LEOS Developments, visit https://leosdevelopments.com/