Dubai, UAE – Lemon Butter, a fund management advisory, holding and guidance firm for the food and beverage industry, has announced that it has partnered with Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to support the education of underprivileged children and youth around the world.

Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) remains core to Lemon Butter’s mission to bring the UAE community together for a good cause. With innovative F&B concepts under its portfolio, Lemon Butter will use two of its restaurants in the UAE (The Crossing and Streetery Food Hall) to drive this initiative for the whole year.

For every bowl of white rice purchased by a diner at The Crossing, the proceeds will be donated to Dubai Cares. While at Streetery Food Hall, diners will have the option to donate any amount to the UAE-based global philanthropic organization.

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said: “A strong educational foundation can unlock a world of life-changing opportunities for underprivileged children and youth around the world. Our collaboration with Lemon Butter serves as a remarkable platform for diners in the UAE to empower young minds who do not have access to education due to circumstances beyond their control. We thank Lemon Butter for their partnership and look forward to seeing the UAE community’s support turn into meaningful opportunities for children and youth.”

Chef Ankur Chakraborty, Managing Partner, The Crossing, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Dubai Cares again and use this initiative to unite the community towards a great cause that can possibly support millions of children. We want UAE residents to be part of this initiative and together, we can cultivate a better world.”

-Ends-

About Lemon Butter:

Lemon Butter is a concept incubator, fund management advisory, holding & guidance firm for the Food and Beverage Industry, founded in Dubai, UAE. They partner with businesses at every stage- from concept ideation and design, through project development and execution. They run our own concepts from cloud kitchens with multiple delivery only formats too. We partner and help scale up innovative and exciting F&B projects, from fine dining to fast food, and from food courts to specialty restaurants.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable, and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education, and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrolment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae