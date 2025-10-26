His Excellency Dr. Amer Bisat, Lebanon’s Minister of Economy and Trade, visited the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” at its headquarters in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat. Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn, welcomed the delegation and shared insights into Madayn’s vision of positioning the Sultanate of Oman as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and its mission in attracting industrial investments and providing continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services, and easy governmental processes.

Khalid Al Salehi, Director General of Marketing and Commercial Affairs at Madayn, gave a brief on Madayn’s key objectives, including attracting foreign investments to the Sultanate and localising the national capital; contributing to stimulating the private sector to achieve sustainable economic and social development; achieving environmental sustainability; and contributing to the creation of new job opportunities for the national cadres.

Al Salehi also spotlighted the key projects currently being implemented by Madayn across its various industrial cities, the incentives and facilities offered to investors and business owners, as well as the available investment opportunities in the industrial cities, with an emphasis on the sectors targeted in the upcoming phase.

Lebanon’s Minister of Economy and Trade and his accompanying delegation later toured Al Rusayl Industrial City, where they visited Oman Fiber Optic Company. Established in 1996, the company has been instrumental in building the Sultanate’s digital infrastructure by designing and implementing fiber optic networks for telecom and internet projects, as well as interconnecting government and private bodies. The company also provides integrated solutions encompassing manufacturing, engineering design, installation, and maintenance to meet the Sultanate’s digital transformation requirements.