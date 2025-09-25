Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Lean Business Services, the Kingdom’s foremost developer of digital solutions and a Public Investment Fund Portfolio Company, hosted yesterday His Excellency the Syrian Minister of Health, Dr. Musaab AlAli and his accompanying delegation at its headquarters in Riyadh. The visit culminated in the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two parties with the attendance of His Excellency Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health, Fahad bin Abdulrahman AlJalajel, aimed at establishing a framework for joint cooperation and exploring future opportunities to enable and develop the digital healthcare infrastructure in the Syrian Arab Republic, leveraging Lean's accumulated expertise and innovative technologies.

This MoU is a culmination of Lean's efforts in building successful models for digital health transformation and embodies its role in sharing knowledge and best practices at the regional level. The initial scope of cooperation between the two parties includes several pivotal areas, chief among them the exchange of expertise on developing electronic health systems and unified medical records, providing the necessary technical consultations to build national capabilities in the fields of digital health, and offering technical support and training for national cadres in digital health and technology project management.

The partnership will also focus on exploring ways to achieve interoperability between existing health systems to ensure smooth data flow, developing advanced solutions for data management and analytics to support evidence-based decision-making, and working to align and connect health systems to guarantee seamless information exchange. In addition, the cooperation includes developing national standards and policies for health data.

Mohanned Al Rasheed, CEO of Lean Business Services, commented on this partnership: "We were honored today to receive His Excellency the Syrian Minister of Health, Dr. Musaab AlAli, and his accompanying delegation, and to sign this MoU, which we consider an important step towards building bridges of knowledge cooperation. This memorandum is not just an agreement, but a strategic partnership to share the expertise we have built in the Kingdom, which has proven successful in achieving a qualitative leap in health services. At Lean, we believe that digital transformation is the cornerstone of building resilient and sustainable health systems, and our strategic vision is to empower the Syrian health sector by building sustainable digital foundations that support evidence-based decision-making and develop national capabilities”.

“Through this partnership, we look forward to sharing our expertise gained in the Kingdom and contributing to supporting our brothers in Syria to achieve their goals in digitizing the health sector and paving the way for a modern and flexible health future for the brotherly Syrian people, for the benefit of the health and well-being of society”, he concluded.

